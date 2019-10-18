Charlotte County Community Development Director Claire Jubb earned a Civic Hero for Building Communities Award at an industry conference for government innovators Oct. 8 in Denver.
The award recognizes “a government professional who has effectively leveraged Accela’s building, planning and/or service request management solution to grow their community by implementing innovative efficiencies within their day-to-day functions of reviewing, processing and approving citizen requests.”
Accela is a cloud-based, software-as-a-service product used by the Community Development Department to perform community outreach, provide online permitting, plans reviews, inspections scheduling, damage assessments and more.
“Governments are facing myriad challenges right now, but we’re seeing leaders across the country rise to the occasion and go above and beyond in making a positive impact,” said Jonathon Knight, Accela’s chief customer officer. “Through embracing and harnessing technology, this year’s Trendsetter Award winners are redefining the relationship between citizens and government.”
“Claire is a nationally recognized expert in flood plain management and an industry leader in using digital technology to create community consensus for land development regulations and sign ordinances and for online access to the services contractors and homeowners need,” said Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis.
Claire also was notified she is a finalist for the Route 50 Navigator Awards, which recognizes government employees whose work “improves public sector services and the communities they serve.” The winners will be announced Nov. 20 in San Antonio, Texas during the National League of Cities’ annual City Summit.
Major projects
One of the innovations Community Development has implemented is a monthly update on the major development projects in the county. The effort earned a National Association of Counties Achievement Award earlier this year.
The September edition highlights progress at Babcock Ranch, a new shopping plaza and hotel off Peachland Boulevard in Port Charlotte, a new retail outlet, restaurant and grocery store at the former Kmart property on Cochran Boulevard in Murdock, the new garage at Fawcett Memorial Hospital and more.
To read the Major Projects flyer, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Departments, then Community Development.
All county departments produce monthly reports to update administration and the County Commission on ongoing operations, services and facilities. Reports cover attendance at county parks, pools and recreation centers, library statistics, progress on facility construction and maintenance, personnel changes, transit ridership, emergency responses, road and drainage work, mosquito spraying and more.
To read about what happening in all county departments, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Monthly Reports under on the Administration page.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
eTSY Award
The Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau was recognized for its innovative tourism marketing campaign. The bureau received an eTourism Summit Excellence Award (also known as the eTSY Awards) at the eTourism Summit Oct. 9 in San Francisco.
The bureau’s campaign, “Outsiders Welcome,” earned an award for best use of video. Chip Futch, the bureau’s marketing director, attended the summit and accepted the award on behalf of the organization.
The Outsiders Welcome campaign differentiated Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach from competing Florida destinations and emphasized the area’s wealth of outside activities and natural settings. The videos played off the bureau’s marketing slogan, “Our Best Side is Outside.” Visit www.outsiderswelcome.com to view videos of the local outsiders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.