COVID-19 has certainly changed the way we’re all living our lives and conducting business. During these difficult times, as your clerk of court, I wanted to update you on how our office has adapted in order to safely provide the services you need.
When determining how best to conduct business under unparalleled circumstances, the overriding factor will always be the health and safety of my staff, their families, and all citizens who use our services. We have, and will continue to follow all CDC recommendations. The clerk’s office continually works and communicates with our local government and community partners, including the court system (local judiciary, Office of the State Attorney, Public Defender’s Office, and law enforcement), local chambers of commerce, and county government officials. Rest assured, your local officials are all working together to protect the health and safety of this community.
Both Governor Ron DeSantis and the Florida Supreme Court have confirmed our office provides essential services, which requires the clerk’s office to remain open to the public. Our doors remain open to people who need help in the following areas specifically listed by our governor and the Florida Supreme Court: Domestic violence, Baker Acts, vulnerable adult injunctions, payment obligations, shelter hearings, and appointment of emergency temporary guardians. If you need help in one of these areas, our doors remain open to you, and we have staff ready to assist.
As for other services not specifically deemed essential by Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Supreme Court, we are not open to the public at the Justice Center or Murdock Administrative Center. However, many of our services can be handled online by visiting CharlotteClerk.com from the comfort of your home on your smart phone or computer.
Over the last three years, my office has focused on using innovative technology to provide local residents immediate and easy access to our office and its resources. This three-year goal was intended to provide a more efficient user experience, while also cutting unnecessary spending, thus resulting in overall taxpayer savings. Nonetheless, in light of our current circumstances, convenience and efficiency have now turned into necessity in many instances. Thankfully, we were already prepared, in large part, for what has recently occurred. In the last three years, we created the following online services for you: jury electronic notification and online check-in, online court payments, electronic recording of deeds and other records, electronic certification, and fraud alert.
Since the emergence of COVID-19, my office, like many others in the community, has had to “reinvent” the way we do business. Thankfully, our experience and skill with using technology was up to the task. We’ve partnered with TurboCourt, which works similar to TurboTax, to offer solutions to citizens involved in court cases who do not have attorneys. TurboCourt can assist residents with filing legal pleadings in an efficient, easy to understand manner. Additionally, we have teamed with another community partner, the Tax Collector’s Office, which allows citizens to drop clerk’s office related materials in one of five drop boxes located throughout Charlotte County for efficient processing. Information for all of these online services can be easily found at CharlotteClerk.com.
This is certainly a difficult time for everyone, but I know our community is up to the challenge. When problems present themselves, we solve them. Thankfully, your clerk’s office began creating online solutions three years ago, which will serve us all well during this unprecedented time. Please call our office at 941-637-2329 or go online to CharlotteClerk.com to see how we can help you. Please stay healthy everyone!
