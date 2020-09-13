The coronavirus crisis has not altered Floridians’ belief in climate change, according to the third Florida Climate Resilience Survey by the Florida Atlantic University Center for Environmental Studies and the Business and Economics Polling Initiative (CES-BEPI).
The quarterly statewide survey shows that 89% of respondents believe climate change is happening, up from 86% in January and 88% in October 2019. The latest CES-BEPI survey polled 1,319 Floridians from April 1-13 and from May 4-10, when many of the state’s residents were under stay-at-home orders due to the pandemic.
“Almost overnight, the coronavirus dramatically transformed American life, but it’s encouraging to see that climate change remained a hot button issue for Floridians despite the public health crisis that shifted everyone’s priorities,” said Colin Polsky, Ph.D., director of the FAU Center for Environmental Studies, and lead author of the study.
Floridians’ belief in climate change was considerably higher than a record-tying level of support Americans have for the problem of global warming. In an April survey by Yale and George Mason universities, 73% of respondents agreed that global warming is occurring.
Meanwhile, 55% of Floridians say that humans are causing climate change, a level consistent with the two previous CES-BEPI surveys.
The latest poll also showed that Floridians remain unimpressed with the state government’s response to climate change, with 29% of respondents believing the government is doing enough to combat the issue. This is lower than the 33% from the January survey and similar to October’s 28%.
While Democrats in the Sunshine State still appear to believe in climate change more than their Republican counterparts (89% versus 86%), the issue is gaining ground among Republicans. In the latest poll, the Republican percentage was higher than it was in January (81%) and October (83%).
“Because Florida is a political bellwether state, this solidifying of public opinion among Florida Republicans about the reality of climate change may signal a similar change in coming years for the GOP across the nation,” Polsky said.
CES is part of FAU’s Charles E. Schmidt College of Science, while BEPI is in FAU’s College of Business.
The data was collected using an online panel provided by Dynata. The margin of error was +/- 2.7%. Responses for the entire sample were weighted to adjust for age, race, income, education and region, according to recent U.S. Bureau of the Census data. It is important to remember that subsets carry with them higher margins of error because the sample size is reduced. For more information, survey results and full cross-tabulations, visit www.ces.fau.edu/ces-bepi/ or contact Polsky at cpolsky@fau.edu.
The Florida Center for Environmental Studies (CES), founded in 1994, is an FAU unit designed to advance Florida’s sustainability on wetlands ecology, coastal resilience, and sustainable energy, through strategic research, education, and community engagement activities.
“The Invading Sea” is the opinion arm of the Florida Climate Reporting Network, a collaborative of news organizations across the state focusing on the threats posed by the warming climate.
