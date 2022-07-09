At the July 19 County Commission meeting, the board will receive a presentation on the 2022-23 tentative budget. When it returns from its August recess, the board will hold two budget hearings on Sept. 7 and Sept. 22. Both hearings are scheduled to begin at 5:01 p.m. and are open to the public.
The county uses a two-year budget cycle to create a longer-term view of the county’s finances. We are in year one of the current cycle, so next fiscal year’s budget will be an adjusted version of the planned budget adopted by the board last September. Then the two-year cycle begins again with the 2023-24 budget and the ‘24-’25 planned budget.
Like your family’s budget, the county budget is based on expected revenues and planned expenditures. The county’s revenue is made up of property, sales, tourist, gas and communications taxes, special assessments, fees, state and federal funding, licenses, permits, fines, forfeitures and charges for services, such as water and sewer utilities.
The county spends its money on general government services; public safety, including fire, rescue and emergency services and law enforcement; transportation infrastructure and maintenance; human services; cultural and recreation facilities and programs; economic development; water and sewer services; stormwater management; mosquito and aquatic weed control; and government facilities.
July is National Park & Recreation Month. To celebrate, Charlotte County is offering free pool admission and parking at all county-operated pools on Saturday, July 16.
County pools are located at South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St. east of Punta Gorda; Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte; Centennial Park, 1120 Centennial Blvd. in Murdock Village and Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park, 7001 San Casa, in Englewood. Don’t forget we also have a splash pad at McGuire Park in Port Charlotte that is always free.
Harold Avenue Regional Park is also hosting the Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit & Run and Jr. Home Run Derby on Saturday, July 16. The park is located on 23400 Harold Ave., in Port Charlotte.
MLB Pitch, Hit and Run is for boys and girls ages 7 to 14, baseball and softball. MLB Jr. Home Run Derby is for boys and girls ages 12 and under and 14 and under.
