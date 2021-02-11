The Charlotte County Commission will conduct its biennial strategic planning workshop at 9 a.m., Tuesday at Centennial Park, 1120 Centennial Blvd., in Port Charlotte. The workshop is part of the county’s two-year budget process. We are in year two of the current budget cycle and planning for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal year budgets.
In the previous strategic planning workshop in February 2019, the board established four focus areas: infrastructure, economic and community development, public services and efficient and effective government. It also directed staff to revise the organization’s mission, vision and values. Both steps were intended to simplify the strategic planning process and improve the line of sight between big-picture strategy and the day-to-day work of county staff.
The board will hear about the results of the latest National Citizens Survey conducted in November 2019. Among the highlights, ratings for stormwater management and drinking water increased from 2017 to 2019 (to 71% and 67% of respondents who answered excellent or good, respectively). Long-term trends of improvement included safety, place to live, animal control, open space, paths and walking trails, ease of travel and by bicycle, recreational opportunities, affordable quality health care and health services.
As in past surveys, rating for the county’s overall feeling of safety and utility infrastructure quality were above 90%, while overall economic health rose from 89% to 94% from 2017 to 2019. I was pleased to an increase overall customer service by Charlotte County employees to 82%, up from 76.4% in 2017. The result speaks to how well our revised mission statement — Delivering Exceptional Service — is resonating with our staff and customers. It’s risky to make a lofty statement like that if the organization doesn’t live up to it. I’m proud of my colleagues for continuing to embrace the challenge even amidst an unprecedented health crisis that has upended many previous ways of doing business, providing services and interacting with the public.
Vaccine update
The Department of Health vaccination effort in Charlotte County continues with more than 20.000 vaccinations administered as of Wednesday, including nearly 6,000 who have completed their two-dose series. To view the latest vaccination update, visit tinyurl.com/FLvaccinations. The tally is updated daily.
Nearly 100,000 people have pre-registered for vaccine appointments and information on the myvaccine.fl.gov website or by calling 866-200-9160 (or 833-990-3549 for TTY users) since the system was launched two weeks ago. Some of that number is likely a result of residents registering by both methods. Please keep in mind, you only need to register once. If you did register twice, your place in line will be determined by the first registration. If you registered, you will contacted when an appointment is available.
People who have received their first dose can get their second dose between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on the date listed on the back of the card received when the first dose was administered.
Those who received a first dose in another community must register for a second dose in Charlotte County via the call center or website above or get their second dose where they received their first dose.
An additional distribution location was announced this week at the Winn-Dixie pharmacy, 4100 McCall Road in Englewood. To schedule an appointment, visit https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine and click Schedule appointment.
Publix pharmacy continues to administer doses by appointment. To get an appointment visit www.publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.
Vaccines are limited at all distribution locations and remain restricted to residents and staff at long-term care facilities, persons over 65, and front-line health care workers. Vaccinations are being distributed according to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, which includes a Florida residency requirement or proof of seasonal residency, such as a monthly mortgage, rent or utility bill or a lease agreement.
For more information, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Vaccine Information.
Readers may reach Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
