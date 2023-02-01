Last spring many residents participated in two Charlotte County roundtables discussing possible density limitations on the Cape Haze peninsula, which is all of the county west of the Myakka River and Charlotte Harbor. The roundtables were very well attended and the residents strongly supported limits on density.

The county's response to those roundtables is now before the County Commission for a hearing and vote on Feb. 28, at their Land Use Hearing in the afternoon. The proposal is for an overall density limit of 15 housing units per acre, with exceptions for three areas where a developer would be able to ask for 65 units per acre. Fifteen units per acre is already fairly dense. Most of West County is currently under that.


