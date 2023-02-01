Last spring many residents participated in two Charlotte County roundtables discussing possible density limitations on the Cape Haze peninsula, which is all of the county west of the Myakka River and Charlotte Harbor. The roundtables were very well attended and the residents strongly supported limits on density.
The county's response to those roundtables is now before the County Commission for a hearing and vote on Feb. 28, at their Land Use Hearing in the afternoon. The proposal is for an overall density limit of 15 housing units per acre, with exceptions for three areas where a developer would be able to ask for 65 units per acre. Fifteen units per acre is already fairly dense. Most of West County is currently under that.
The exceptions are very troublesome. They include a small 6 acre parcel in Grove City, the former Fishery property in Placida, and the so-called West County Town Center property at the corner of S.R. 776 and Gasparilla Road, just before the Myakka bridge.
The Fishery property is currently about 8 units/acre. The community has generally supported the development proposal for it, which is on hold. The West County Town Center property is 1,300 acres, currently approved for about 3 units/acre. If it were allowed to go to 65/acre the result would be over 80,000 dwelling units at this vulnerable area, an evacuation chokepoint.
A county map shows that most of West County is in the Coastal High Hazard Area, designated as such because it is especially at risk of storm surge. We were lucky during Ian. Fort Myers Beach took the storm surge hit. A few miles made all the difference.
The Cape Haze Peninsula has miles of coastline, tidal creeks and wetlands. We know that the Lemon Bay Conservancy Lemon Creek/Wildflower Preserve is a nursery area for juvenile tarpon and we are discovering that other tidal creeks such as Coral Creek are similarly blessed. This area is environmentally critical, but critical also for our sport fishing industry. Intensive development is a risk to public safety, our environment and our local economy.
The county commissioners can be contacted by email, Assistant@charlottecountyfl.gov. And the hearing is at the main County Building in Murdock in the afternoon of Feb. 28. This is the time to make your views known.
Percy Angelo is a board member of Friends of Cape Haze.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.