As Punta Gorda City Manager Howard Kunik prepares for his well-deserved retirement, we celebrate his years of excellent leadership.
After Hurricane Charley devastated Punta Gorda in 2004, Howard appeared when we needed him the most. Recognizing that government can’t do it alone, Howard quickly established a style of working effectively with community groups, including TEAM Punta Gorda. Signs of citizen involvement are everywhere in our community,
As we commemorate Howard’s retirement, we are reminded of the 15 years of collaborative leadership as we worked together toward mutually desired goals. Howard’s pro-active, practical leadership style has made it possible for citizens groups like TEAM Punta Gorda to play an active role in community stewardship.
Whether the project was creating community gardens, designing kiosks for the Punta Gorda Pathways, installing interpretive signs along the Harborwalk, or supporting free bicycle loaner operations, we could count on Howard to act quickly and effectively. We are honored to have been Howard’s partner in achieving these results. As he moves into retirement and whatever is next for him, we want to say well done, Mr. Kunik, well done. You will be missed!
Meanwhile, these days much of our work is being accomplished through remote means. Despite our limitations, however, we’re pleased to report that community projects are moving forward. If you’ve visited the block of Taylor Street where the courthouse is located, you may notice all of the floral pole planters that have been added across the street in Hector Court Plaza. Punta Gorda In Bloom is a partnership between TEAM Punta Gorda, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and the Punta Gorda Garden Club along with volunteers from Green Thumbs. Watch for all of Taylor Street to burst into bloom in the coming weeks. Also, TEAM’s Community Garden on Shreve Street has re-opened after its summer hiatus. Some 92 plots are fully subscribed by community members and there is a wait list.
On Oct. 23 TEAM Punta Gorda has scheduled a drive-through food drive to benefit St. Vincent de Paul’s food pantry, which is stretched thin in this time of extra need. Please bring contributions of canned or packaged goods to the Charlotte Community Foundation parking lot at 227 Sullivan St., from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Oct. 23. We are encouraging donors to ask for additional food donations in their neighborhood before making the trip. Volunteers will be on hand to unload your car.
TEAM Punta Gorda is strongly supporting continuation of the current one cent local option sales tax, up for renewal on the November ballot. Many of the amenities and necessities we all enjoy, such as our new library and sections of the Punta Gorda Pathways have been funded in this manner. It is one of the few ways that the many visitors to our city can actually contribute to its infrastructure. This time around it will fund badly needed improvements to our Historic City Hall, as well as expansion of the Public Safety Building.
We are doing our best to encourage compliance with the city’s mask wearing ordinance. We view this compliance to be critical to getting our community back to the normal operations we are all wishing for. Please wear a mask and be safe.
