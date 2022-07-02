Congratulations to Public Works Director John Elias, Legislative Manager Cam Pennant, and Sales & Sports Marketing Manager Sean Walter for their graduation with the Leadership Charlotte Class of 2022. John, Cam, and Sean join the list of county employees who are Leadership Charlotte alumni.
The annual Leadership Charlotte program, organized by the local Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, is for individuals who are looking to increase their leadership skills and gain a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges in our community. What better way for us to learn even more about the community we serve.
Each year the Leadership Charlotte class has a special project to benefit the community. Kudos to Leadership Charlotte 2022 for their class project “Mental Health Matters” that raised funds to benefit four local non-profits. Their focus and support of addressing mental health issues in our community is right in sync with our efforts as an organization.
Flood workshops
FEMA has issued the letter of final determination for the effective date of Charlotte County’s new flood risk maps. The new Flood Insurance Study and Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRM) will become effective Dec. 15, 2022.
To learn more about the upcoming changes to the FEMA flood maps and flood insurance, flood workshops are being held at Charlotte County libraries. No registration is required – workshops are from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. at the following locations and dates:
Sept. 2, Port Charlotte Public Library 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte
Aug. 1 and Oct. 13, Englewood Charlotte Public Library 3450 N Access Road, Englewood
July 21, Sept. 15, Nov. 17, Punta Gorda Charlotte Library 401 Shreve St., Punta Gorda
8/26, 10/28, Mid-County Regional Library 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte
For more information on the maps and workshops, call 941-623-1080.
There are resources on our website that can help, too. Visit www.charlottecountyfl.gov/flood to find a FEMA Flood Zones (preliminary) Map App to help compare maps, and a tutorial video that can help navigate the map app.
Contest deadline Aug. 13
There are just a few weeks left to submit photos for the 2023 county calendar contest.
The 2023 calendar theme is “Active Outside,” highlighting Charlotte County’s beautiful natural environment, world-class facilities and our healthy, active residents. You can submit photos that feature people participating in outdoor activities, whether it’s sports, swimming, boating, beachcombing, bird watching, hiking, playing at the playground or whatever else you do you outdoors. Fifteen photos will be featured in the 2023 Active Outside calendar.
It’s free and easy to enter. Simply email your photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line Active Outside and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. You can enter as many photos as you would like.
You can find more ground rules online: www.tinyurl.com/2023calendarcontest. The deadline for submissions is Aug. 13, 2022.
Cool off July 4
I wish you a safe and enjoyable Independence Day. Celebrate our freedoms and cool off in a county pool — all pools are open on July 4! Find a pool online at www.charlottecountyfl.gov/pools.
