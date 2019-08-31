Many of you have likely followed the issue of impact fees in Charlotte County, but unique characteristics of our county should cause us to view them differently.
Impact fees are a tax on development. A builder wishing to develop raw land to build homes or businesses must pay impact fees to offset the “impact” of their improvements, with the idea that new homes and businesses will cause more traffic, road wear, and incur other infrastructure costs that otherwise would be borne by the existing community.
Arguments pro and con have been posited on both sides of the issue.
Some studies (such as, “Paying for Prosperity: Impact Fees and Job Growth,” Nelson & Moody 2003) indicate that property tax revenues fail to cover the full costs of infrastructure needed to serve new development. Impact fees offer a “more efficient way” to pay for infrastructure than general taxes, ensure benefits to those who pay them and increase the supply of buildable land. They claim impact fees do not slow job growth.
Other studies (i.e., “Pros and Cons of Paying for Growth With Impact Fees,” Bunnell 1994) counter that most of the benefit from impact fees accrues to communities with strong real estate markets which enable them to impose and collect impact fees. Impact fees are imposed almost exclusively by a single local government, although developments have impacts on more than one community. They are imposed on new residential developments, assessed on a per-unit basis, without reference to the cost of the housing unit. They may be imposed by communities not so much to pay for growth as to discourage new development and make new development more expensive. The esteemed economist and low-tax advocate Art Laffer (“Laffer Curve”) agreed with that assessment in a study done for Sarasota County.
Imposing impact fees merely kicks the reality can further down the street, and it appears our commissioners enjoy that game. Collecting thousands of tax dollars up front for new homes or businesses can be intoxicating.
However, tax revenues generated by lots with homes on them are much greater than taxes on vacant undeveloped lots. Over a relatively short period of time those revenues eclipse the gains of the up-front impact fees, and property taxes are relatively unaffected by economic fluctuations. Factor in the creation of jobs with the new homes and businesses — not only for the construction process, but the supporting businesses for those employed herein. Residents of the new homes and businesses spend money locally and contribute to myriad related taxes, so stifling growth with impact fees is costly. When recessions occur, those revenues can dwindle to zero.
Charlotte County has seen this happen. During the last recession new construction building permits evaporated, and so did revenues from impact fees. Prompted by strong Charlotte Desoto Building Industry Association leadership, commissioners accepted this and reduced impact fees by roughly half to stimulate construction. Construction began picking up, and now, so have the impact fees.
One serious question is, who receives the brunt of the negative impacts of impact fees? The obvious answer should be the poor.
Lip service is regularly proffered to the idea of creating low-cost housing to help those less fortunate. Government at any level attempting this is always futile.
Probably the major hurdle for affordable housing is impact fees. A $3,500 impact fee on an $800,000 building is minor, but that same $3,500 on sub-$100,000 homes can be deal-breaking. A $15,000 lot for four tiny homes would generate $14,000 in impact fees. What could have been affordable no longer is. The lower the selling price of the completed home is, the higher tax burden those impact fees represent.
The family struggling at the lower economic tier shoulders the impact fees that the day care has paid to open its doors, because the entrepreneur who opened the modest, 2,000-square-foot day care had to pay over $10,000 in impact fees. Businesses don’t pay taxes — they build those taxes into the costs of their goods and services. So the consumer ultimately pays for them. In the same process, the consumer pays for the increased costs of groceries, car repair, etc. Impact fees have stopped individuals and businesses from choosing Charlotte County as their home.
It’s time to get serious about caring for those in need around us. The glaring starting point is to eliminate impact fees. Find another avenue to strangle growth, but stop punishing those who are hurting most.
Mark Zehr is a member of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him at cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is cccurmudgeon.org.
