It’s an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Charlotte County and share my passion for our community.
Growing up in New York, I was raised to honor and respected my parents. They were teachers who encouraged education and hard work. Graduating from public high school, I received my bachelors degree at The Johns Hopkins University, my medical degree at the State University of New York at Stonybrook and my plastic surgery fellowship at Penn State University. As a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon in Charlotte County since 1994, I have successfully run a small business, met payroll and paid my taxes for over 27 years. In 2017, I served as the president of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons.
As commissioner, I have unmatched experience, as I have served on multiple organizations as Charlotte County’s representative. These include:
• The Charlotte County/Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization, where I proposed the expansion of Harborview Road long before Sunseeker was ever envisioned; identified the need to expand the intersection at Flamingo Boulevard and State Road 776, and I identified the need for a new interchange at I-75. This will alleviate the traffic at the Veterans Boulevard/ Kings Highway intersection. Olean Boulevard was appropriately expanded to allow for better access to our healthcare facilities and to decrease traffic because of my direction.
• The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority, where I helped save over $4.5 million on the facility rebuild, I was able to save over $35 million on the cost of the Phase 2B pipeline, ensuring that we have enough water for West County.
• The West Coast Inland Navigation District, where I have helped to rapidly remove derelict boats from the waterways and keep them safe for our boaters and fishermen.
• The Tourism Development Council, where I have advanced our mission by helping to ensure that we have the highest tourist tax collections in our history. This revenue has resulted in lowering every Charlotte County property taxpayer’s bill by over $875 per year.
• The Gulf Consortium, where I made sure Charlotte County received its full $12.5 million share of the Deepwater Horizon settlement to improve water quality.
As commissioner, my sworn duty is to uphold the Constitution and safeguard the health, welfare, and safety of our citizens. As a fiscal conservative and concerned taxpayer, I take issues before the County Commission very seriously. Smart growth, roadway improvements, growing water consumption, water quality and septic to sewer conversion are priorities. We must address these, as we maintain a low crime rate, safeguard our seniors, and respect our veterans. As a servant leader, I have always made decisions that ensure the citizens of Charlotte County will enjoy the best quality of life.
My endorsements include:
Congressman Greg Steube; Sheriff Bill Prummell; State Attorney Amira Fox; Punta Gorda Mayor Lynne Mathews; City Councilman Mark Kuharski; Property Appraiser Paul Polk; Tax Collector Vickie Polk; Southwest Florida Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 1826; Gulf Coast Builders Exchange; Burnt Store Corridor Coalition; Charlotte/DeSoto Building Industry Association (Pending 7/28); Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port Association of REALTORS® Inc (Pending 7/28). And I drew a recommendation from The Daily Sun.
Christopher Constance, MD, FACS is a Republican candidate for Charlotte County Commissioner, District 2, and past president, Florida Association of Counties (2017-2018)
