It’s an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Charlotte County and share my passion for our community.

Growing up in New York, I was raised to honor and respected my parents. They were teachers who encouraged education and hard work. Graduating from public high school, I received my bachelors degree at The Johns Hopkins University, my medical degree at the State University of New York at Stonybrook and my plastic surgery fellowship at Penn State University. As a Board Certified Plastic Surgeon in Charlotte County since 1994, I have successfully run a small business, met payroll and paid my taxes for over 27 years. In 2017, I served as the president of the Florida Society of Plastic Surgeons.


Christopher Constance, MD, FACS is a Republican candidate for Charlotte County Commissioner, District 2, and past president, Florida Association of Counties (2017-2018)

