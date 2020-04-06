The coronavirus and the COVID-19 it causes is now among us here in Charlotte County. While not everyone is getting ill from the virus, we are all feeling the stress and uncertainty of this pandemic, whether it is changes in jobs, children staying home from school or the need for social distancing.
As a community or as individuals, we have never done this before, and we are all looking for guidance and the reassurance everything is going to be OK.
There are basic steps all of us need to take and keep up with. We have all heard them: washing our hands, wearing masks and most importantly – staying home. We also have to keep an eye out for each other and think forward by taking steps to reduce the economic hardship this pandemic may cause.
STEP 1: If you worry you are not going to make the rent, a car payment or won’t have the funds to cover regular bills, reach out first to your landlords, banks or creditors and tell them. Explain your situation. Throughout the country, measures are being taken to provide extensions or make special payment plans for people in need. The goal is to keep people safe and healthy. But make sure you do your research and read the fine print. Additional interest or debt may be applied depending on the situation.
STEP 2: Be proactive and seek out information, resources and each other online or over the phone. Social media is keeping us connected as human beings and the help you are looking for may be just a click away. Also, call Charlotte 211 or visit charlotte211.net for current information and referrals to more than 600 health and human services providers representing local services available throughout the county. Residents and visitors alike can find information about health care, employment, educational, legal, housing, mental health/addiction counseling, transportation needs, local government information, human services, nonprofit and faith-based organizations, volunteer opportunities, and much more. Lists of current food pantries, drive-through distributions of food, or home-delivered meals are all available through Charlotte 211.
STEP 3: Contact Community Organizations Active in Disaster. This newly formed community organization is a point of entry for residents seeking financial assistance that cannot be met by any other means as a result of COVID-19. Individuals may request funding online for help with rent/mortgage, utilities, emergency food, transportation, child care or other needs. To apply, visit www.COADFL.org.
STEP 4: Take a breath. Help is available. Whether it’s financial assistance, mental health counseling or food. It may take a bit of time for processing, but rest assured, our community is stepping up.
We are in uncharted waters. But as always, Charlotte County is a strong and connected community and we will come through this together.
I am heartened to work with incredible community leaders who are tirelessly working to ensure your safety and well-being. Stay safe.
Carrie Walsh is the director of the Charlotte County Human Services Department. Readers may reach her at Carrie.Walsh@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
