City Council will resume meeting at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Historic City Hall. Items of interest include:
• Loan request of $340,000 by the Punta Gorda Housing Authority (PGHA) for the city to partner with the PGHA in its request for state funding for construction of a 56 unit multi-family affordable housing project that will provide 20 one-bedroom units, 22 two-bedroom units and 14 three-bedroom units. All of the units will be set aside for families at or below 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI), with 10% of the units being set aside for families earning at or below 40% AMI.
The project is located next to the Verandas I & II on Airport Road. PGHA and its developer partner, Norstar Development USA (Norstar) have already completed the initial two phases of the Verandas in 2017 providing 120 units of affordable senior housing. PGHA and Norstar also completed the Gulf Breeze 171-unit complex on Cooper Street. In total PGHA and Norstar have successfully completed 291 affordable units to replace the public housing units lost by Hurricane Charley. The proposed Verandas III development will enable PGHA to replace the remaining units lost from Hurricane Charley.
• Amended pre-annexation agreements for Nino’s Baker and Punta Gorda Self-Storage to rebate 50% of the city portion of the property tax bill for two years, per council policy for commercial property annexations; and public hearings regarding annexation, land use and zoning for the two aforementioned properties.
• Quasi-Judicial Public Hearing regarding amending the Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map designation for a 22.8 acre parcel on Mac Ever Street (Jones Loop Road area) from Highway Commercial Corridor to High Density Residential/City to pave the way for a multi-family housing development.
• Final Accounting for Buckley’s Pass project that reflects a final project cost of $2,660,836 which is a reduction of $76,356 from the original project estimate. Staff is recommending a refund of $27.50 per water access unit to be refunded to the current property owner as listed in the county’s records because assessments run with the land, not an individual.
• Eminent domain resolutions and quick take proceedings to secure the remaining properties needed for the Boca Grande Drainage Project.
• Update on COVID-19, the Declared State of Emergency, and a discussion about Halloween and the December Tree Lighting.
• U.S. 41 Northbound lane Repurposing Study Application – The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will be designing a "3R" project on U.S. 41 northbound from Williams Street to the Peace River Bridge in FY 2021. The "3R" stands for roadway resurfacing, restoration, and rehabilitation.The study is to look comprehensively at the existing and potential roadway configurations and account for all the inherent complexity through a complete analysis from the perspectives of safety, traffic operations, bicycle and pedestrian activity, sales tax and property value, the natural environment, emergency evacuation & response, freight, and other technical concerns.
• Second reading of the Interchange Commercial Overlay District. In order to attract appropriate development within these areas, the creation of a new zoning classification, Interchange Commercial Overlay district will help achieve this goal and allow for the highest and best use of such properties.
• An additional meeting has been scheduled for Aug. 26 to receive updates on both the Comprehensive Plan 2040 and Parks & Recreation Master Plan amendments, as well to review the Utility Rate Study and Septic to Sewer Implementation Plan. Next month, the Council will meet on Sept. 9 and 23. The meetings are also available live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-Qo-k4PpXWo4IJQah6_Kqw.
Howard Kunik is city manager of Punta Gorda.
