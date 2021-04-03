The City of Punta Gorda’s 9 a.m. council meeting Wednesday will feature a number of proclamations recognizing important events and people in the community. The City Clerk, Karen Smith, and her team prepare the proclamations and recognitions that are formally presented by City Council. The Military Heritage Museum Volunteer Appreciation Day, National Telecommunications Week, Parliamentary Law Month, and Donate Life Month will all be recognized.
The Military Heritage Museum was founded in 2001 by veterans who have served the museum continuously since that time. 90 volunteers, 72 of which are veterans of the United States Military, are instrumental in delivering the Military Heritage Museum’s education-based mission. The City Council of the City of Punta Gorda will proclaim April 10, 2021 a Military Heritage Volunteer Appreciation Day.
City Council will recognize April 11-17 as National Telecommunicators Week. The safety of our police officers and firefighters is dependent upon the quality and accuracy of the information obtained from citizens who telephone the Punta Gorda Police Communications Center. Our dispatchers are the first and most critical contact our citizens have with emergency services and exhibit compassion, understanding and professionalism. They contribute substantially to the apprehension of criminals, suppression of fires and treatment of patients. In fiscal year 2020 Punta Gorda’s Telecommunicators answered 32,670 administrative phone calls and 8,298 emergency 911 calls. Their work is vital to police officers achieving an average response time of five minutes and 26 seconds for all calls.
April is also Parliamentary Law Month and is a celebration of the use of parliamentary procedure. Thomas Jefferson, who wrote the first American manual of the parliamentary practice in 1801 was born in April. This acknowledgement by City Council is a time to reflect upon the importance of parliamentary procedure in providing for civil discourse, protecting individual rights, ensuring fairness and maintaining order. This proclamation also honors Henry Martyn Robert who wrote what is commonly known as Robert’s Rules of Order.
The final proclamation at this meeting will designate April as organ donation Right to Life Month in the City of Punta Gorda. One of the most meaningful gifts a human being can bestow upon another is the gift of life. More than 39,000 Americans receive a lifesaving organ transplant every year. A new patient is added to the waiting list for an organ every 10 minutes.
There are more than 108,000 men, women and children waiting for an organ. Over 5,000 if those are in the West and Southwest Florida area. One organ, tissue and eye donor can save or enhance the lives of as many as 75 people. Register to save a life at www.donatelifeflorida.org or on your driver’s license.
We are fortunate to have so many organizations and people doing great things that solidify the City of Punta Gorda as a vibrant waterfront community, unique in character and history; as a desirable place to live, work and visit.
