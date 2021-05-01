The Charlotte County Centennial Gala was held April 23 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the county’s creation in 1921.
Charlotte County was created on April 23, 1921, when Gov. Cary A. Hardee signed a bill passed two days earlier by the Florida Legislature that divided DeSoto County into five counties: Charlotte, Hardee, Highlands, Glades and DeSoto.
CC-TV premiered a commemorative video at the event. To view the video, visit the Centennial Facebook page, www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCounty100. It is also airing regularly on CC-TV (Comcast channel 20 or 97, CenturyLink Prism channel 96), and on the county’s YouTube channel www.YouTube.com/CCTVcharlottecountyFL.
The Florida Legislature adopted a resolution stating, in part, “Charlotte County and the residents who have made it such a wonderful place to live, work, and play are congratulated upon the occasion of the 100th anniversary celebration.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a proclamation sending “greetings and best wishes to all observing April 23, 2021, as the 100th anniversary of Charlotte County.” Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott and Rep. Greg Steube also sent messages of congratulations.
For information about the Charlotte County Centennial and a list of events coming up, visit www.CharlotteCounty100.com.
Staff awards
Former county building inspector Bob Hunek was awarded the Gulf Coast Building Officials Association of Florida Building Inspector of the Year Award for 2020.
“Bob retired at the end of 2020, but his dedication and hard work as a member of the Community Development family is still remembered and appreciated,” said Community Development Director Ben Bailey.
The Inspector of the Year Award is presented to someone who consistently demonstrates the qualities of integrity, professionalism and dedication in his or her service to the profession and whose personal standards represent the spirit of public service to the enforcement of codes and standards in the interest of public safety.
It is fitting that the announcement came the same week as the County Commission approved a proclamation declaring May as Building Safety Month. The proclamation read, in part, “Building Safety Month is intended to remind the public about the critical role local code officials play to ensure safe, efficient and livable buildings, and encourage all Americans to raise their awareness of the importance of resilient buildings and fire safety, and recognize that countless lives have been saved due to the implementation and consistent application of these codes.”
Congratulations to Bob on both his well-deserved award and his retirement. Thank you for your service to the county.
Our Information Technology staff has been a critical part of the county’s COVID-19 response throughout the past year. At the SquaredUp Live conference this week, Senior Systems Analyst Brian English was recognized with the Award for Outstanding Dashboard. SquaredUp is a vendor whose software we use to create dashboards to visually monitor our IT systems. IT Director Ray Desjardins, who recently received the Commissioners Award for Public Service for his efforts during the pandemic, said English and his team “produced a visual landscape capable of monitoring multiple IT systems and cybersecurity elements in an easily digestible and readily actionable way. It has served Charlotte County well during Hurricane Irma, in numerous incident response activities, and throughout normal daily operations.”
It’s great to see county staff get recognized for delivering exceptional service to the community. Congratulations to Ray, Brian and the entire IT team.
