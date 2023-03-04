The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a workshop on capital projects and the 20-year Capital Needs Assessment.

Twenty years may seem like a long way out, and it is, but the County Commission’s strategic plan has a long-term focus on providing appropriate levels of public services, maintaining and investing in infrastructure to meet growing demand and operating county government in a fiscally sound manner. The public is invited to attend the workshop at 9 a.m., Feb. 7 in Room 119 of the Administration Center in Murdock.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments