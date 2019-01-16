The Charlotte County Commission held its biennial strategic planning workshop Tuesday at Port Charlotte Beach Park. The workshop is part of the county’s two-year budget process. We are in year two of the current budget and planning for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 fiscal year budgets.
Commissioners reviewed results of the National Citizens Survey, which was conducted in November 2018. The county continued to rate high with residents on quality of life, ease of travel, natural environment, county services and public information. Seventy percent of citizens or more rated the county good or excellent in each category. The highest rating was in response to the whether the county was a good place to retire. Eighty-seven percent of citizens replied good or excellent.
Staff also presented a summary of feedback from a series of citizen input sessions held in recent months. I was particularly struck by how deeply ingrained our culture of public service has become in the organization. We’re not standing pat, though. A team is at work at revising the county mission, vision and values with an eye toward clarity and memorability. Organizations with clear, easy-to-remember management principles best serve their customers.
Another change in the county’s planning was to reduce the number of strategic focus areas from nine to four: infrastructure, economic and community development, public services and efficient and effective government. The change simplifies the strategic planning process, while improving the line of sight between big-picture strategy and the day-to-day work performed by county staff. When employees know how their work contributes to the overall success of the organization, they’re more motivated to do their best.
The board also reviewed how current trends will influence how the county builds infrastructure and delivers services. For example, we need to be thinking about how the spread of autonomous vehicles and a rise in storm frequency and severity will affect decisions about road projects, emergency management operations and building codes. Trends in community and economic development, such as affordable housing and workforce development, will impact county policies. Changing demographics and technology will influence how the county provides services to everyone from seniors to telecommuters.
You have a chance to add your voice to the budget process when the board holds a public meeting to hear citizen input related to the fiscal year 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 budgets at 6 p.m. tonight in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The pace of change today dictates the county be aware of trends and flexible enough to react quickly while keeping strategic goals in mind. My colleagues and I will now take the direction of the board and implement it through scores of initiatives and projects.
Water summit
Charlotte County will host the Water Quality Summit from 1-5 p.m., Jan. 29, at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda.
The event will feature three panel discussions with scientists, researchers, engineers and policymakers about harmful algal blooms, such as red tide and blue-green algae. Admission is free, but pre-registration is required at www.ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com.
A Charlotte County Transit shuttle will provide rides from the community center at Tringali Park in Englewood. The buses will depart at 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. The buses will return to Tringali Park following the summit.
Free tarps
The Office of Emergency Management will be distributing free tarps to residents from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 20 at Harold Avenue Park, 23400 Harold Ave. in Port Charlotte.
Charlotte County residents will be allowed two tarps per vehicle as long as supplies last. Please keep in mind, during a similar tarp giveaway held in 2017, the supply of tarps was exhausted after a couple hours.
For information, contact Todd Dunn at 941-833-5610 or Todd.Dunn@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Government Day
An expo-style Government Day event is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19, at the South Gulf Cove Pavilion, 14859 Ingraham Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
County representatives will answer questions and present information about programs and services. Topics include parks and libraries, code compliance, MSBUs, health, driver licenses and vehicle registration, emergency management, mosquito control and much more. The event is free and open to the public.
For information, contact Elaine Jones at 941.764.4933 or Elaine.Jones@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
