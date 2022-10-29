It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian delivered widespread devastation across Charlotte County, I want to assure residents and business owners that Charlotte County staff, working with our regional, state, federal and non-profit partners, are committed to helping our community fully recover and thrive.

The Charlotte County Commission on Tuesday voted to suspend a section of the county code restricting living in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential lots. The code suspension will allow residents who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian to reside in a trailer or recreational vehicle for up to two years. The code suspension will take effect Nov. 4, 2022 and expire Nov. 3, 2024. The county will issue guidance to assist residents in complying with regulations on discharge of waste, temporary connection to utilities and other regulations as needed. For information, call 941-743-1964 or email Zoning@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

