It’s been more than a month since Hurricane Ian delivered widespread devastation across Charlotte County, I want to assure residents and business owners that Charlotte County staff, working with our regional, state, federal and non-profit partners, are committed to helping our community fully recover and thrive.
The Charlotte County Commission on Tuesday voted to suspend a section of the county code restricting living in recreational vehicles or trailers on developed residential lots. The code suspension will allow residents who have been displaced by Hurricane Ian to reside in a trailer or recreational vehicle for up to two years. The code suspension will take effect Nov. 4, 2022 and expire Nov. 3, 2024. The county will issue guidance to assist residents in complying with regulations on discharge of waste, temporary connection to utilities and other regulations as needed. For information, call 941-743-1964 or email Zoning@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has scheduled two town hall meetings to provide information and take questions from residents. The town halls are scheduled for 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., in Port Charlotte and 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Church of Christ, 9600 Gulfstream Blvd., in Englewood.
We continue to house more than 70 residents at the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center and are working with FEMA on transitional sheltering for displaced families.
Waste Management will resume recycling collection on its normal schedule Monday. On the debris front, as of 9 a.m., Thursday, our collection contractor has collected nearly 750,000 cubic yards of vegetative debris in more than 17,000 loads. A debris dashboard that includes a heat map of collection areas. Visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov/debris.
We continue to operate two temporary debris drop-off sites, one at 7000 Florida St., east of Punta Gorda and another next to the Placida West Boat Ramp. Residents can also use the mini-transfer facilities on 19765 Kenilworth Blvd., in Port Charlotte and 7070 Environmental Way in Englewood.
We have reopened most county offices, many of our parks, two recreation centers and two libraries. Some parks and facilities remain closed while we continue to assess damage or use them for storm-related activities. For a complete list of open and closed facilities and parks, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/activeagain.
Our call center is still operating from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Call 941-833-4000 and 941-743-1320 for response and recovery information.
Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
