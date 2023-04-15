Following Hurricane Ian, our debris contractor collected more than 4.7 million cubic yards of vegetative, construction and demolition debris. Since we concluded collection activities two months ago, we’ve noticed an increase in debris being placed in county rights-of-way and other locations. I want to take some time today to provide information about how we’re addressing this issue.

For starters, our solid waste collection contractor, Waste Management, continues to collect bulk debris placed in rights-of-way, but it is important that residents abide by the rules. Waste Management will collect up to four cubic yards of bulk debris per week. A cubic yard is about the size of a shopping cart.


   

Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

