An MSBU/MSTU is a geographic area within the county, created by ordinance and defined by specific boundaries, through which particular services are provided. The acronyms stand for Municipal Services Benefit Unit and Municipal Services Taxing Unit, respectfully. Some examples of services that MSBUs may provide are road and drainage maintenance, waterway dredging, stormwater utility, fire protection or sanitation service.
MSBUs and MSTUs allow neighborhoods within the county to determine the level or service or maintenance desired by the property owners in the unit. For example, a unit’s advisory board may recommend to the County Commission a sidewalk, lighting or right-of-way landscaping project. The advisory board, based on input from unit residents, recommends the level of service desired within the unit.
Some MSBUs have citizen advisory boards, others do not. There are currently 73 vacancies for 33 advisory board positions. To apply for a position, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/msbu-mstu.
Properties within a particular MSBU/MSTU are assessed to pay for the services provided. MSTU assessments are ad valorem, meaning they are based on the value of the property. MSBU assessments are non-ad valorem, meaning they are not based on the assessed value of a property; each property within the unit is assessed equally. Many properties are part of multiple MSBU/MSTUs because some services provided are countywide, such as the MSTU for law enforcement or fire protection. All funds collected stay within each MSBU/MSTU.
If a property owner has questions about an MSBU/MSTU project or assessment, they can contact the county department responsible for administering the MSBU/MSTU. For contact information, visit the website referenced above and click FAQ.
When a new MSBU/MSTU is created by the County Commission or the assessment is increased, property owners within the unit will receive a notice of a public hearing. Property owners who have questions or comments may address the board. If a person is not able to attend the public hearing, they may email bcc@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or send written correspondence to the County Commission, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte, FL 33948-1094. Written comments are accepted within 20 days of the mailing of the public hearing notice. Hearings are typical held in July ahead of the adoption on the county budget in September.
Centennial car cruise
Charlotte County will commemorate its Centennial year with Centennial Veterans Cruise and Car Show on Nov. 13. The celebration begins at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park, 3406 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, 33947 with a color guard and national anthem.
The car cruise begins at 10:30 a.m. and ends at Charlotte Sports Park, 2300 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, where a vintage car show with music, concessions and family-friendly activities are scheduled.
To register for the car show, visit bit.ly/2WtC2RC or www.CharlotteCounty100.com and click Veterans Cruise under Calendar. Registration to participate in the car show is free and registration is not required to attend the car show.
Job fair
The Charlotte County Human Resources Department has scheduled a job fair for 3-7 p.m., Oct. 11 at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
The county has positions available for full-time, part-time, seasonal, temporary employees and internships.
For information, call 941-743-1260.
