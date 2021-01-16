In the two weeks since vaccines began being administered in Charlotte County by the Department of Health, hospitals, federally contracted pharmacy companies and emergency medical technicians, more than 4,100 people have received their first doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Our Department of Health partners, my colleagues and I share concerns about the pace of vaccinations and the anxiety among the many people who have not been able to secure appointments. On Tuesday, the Charlotte County Commission approved sending a letter to state and federal officials appealing for expedited shipments of additional vaccine doses, following up on similar requests from the local Department of Health administrator and county emergency management director.
Given the fact we have more than 75,000 residents over 65 years of age in Charlotte County, we’re confident the state’s focus of vaccinating elderly residents will result in additional vaccines arriving shortly. Multiple county departments, including emergency management, public works, community services, human services and public information have been assisting the Department of Health in its vaccination mission. Volunteers from the Community Emergency Response Team have been staffing the vaccination site, where volunteer medical professionals have been helping the Department of Health administer shots.
We are committed to continuing these efforts in support of the vaccination campaign until everyone who wants to be vaccinated will be.
There are several ways you can stay informed about vaccinations, which are being done by appointment via the COADFL.org website. To receive text or email alerts, text CharCoCares to 888-777. To date, more than 17,000 users have signed up for alerts.
Charter review
The County Commission is seeking applicants to serve on the Charter Review Commission. The CRC reviews the charter and proposes any amendments for placement on the November 2022 general election ballot. Applicants must be registered Charlotte County voters and must have lived in the county for six months prior to the appointment and during the appointment. No member may be appointed who has served three full terms as a voting member.
Applications/resumes should be sent to the county attorney, Janette S. Knowlton, and must be received by Feb. 19. To obtain an application or for more information, call the County Attorney’s office at 941-743-1330.
War stories
Charlotte County Television is partnering with the Military Heritage Museum to produce veteran testimonials of their years of service in a video series titled, “War Stories.”
To date, CC-TV along has recorded and published two testimonials in the War Stories series on CC-TV and county social media. Visit www.Facebook.com/CharlotteCountyFlorida to view the videos.
Local veterans are encouraged to register for a 30-minute video interview. Contact Tom Lloyd at Thomas.Lloyd@CharlotteCountyFL.gov to learn more. The museum also will be playing the testimonial videos on multiple monitors within the museum for patrons to view. A copy of the testimonials are also being sent to the national archives in Washington D.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.