The Charlotte County Commission on Tuesday proclaimed Oct. 28 as First Responders Appreciation Day. The proclamation lauded our law enforcement and emergency services personnel for sacrificing their safety in the execution of their duties to protect the public, for being the first line of defense of domestic and foreign threats and standing ready to aid their community 24 hours a day.
CC-TV’s Tom Lloyd produced a video featuring Public Safety Department personnel describing their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, which played during the presentation of the proclamation. Sheriff Bill Prummell and Fire Chief Bill Van Helden participated in a photo op with their staff and the first responders were thanked by a loud ovation from the audience.
Not surprisingly, public safety tops the list of concerns among residents in surveys we commission every two years. In the 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 National Citizens Survey, when respondents were asked if they felt safe in their neighborhoods, the positive responses ranged from 93% to 97%. Over the same period, positive responses to fire and emergency medical services ranged from 89% to 97%. That 89% in 2012 was an outlier, as the rating has never been below 90% in the six surveys conducted.
Charlotte County voters have shown their appreciation for our emergency services and a willingness to invest in our personnel and facilities. In several past 1% local option sales tax referendums, voters have approved investments in fire and sheriff’s facilities, emergency radios, fiber-optic telecommunications in fire stations, the Public Safety Building that houses the Fire/EMS Department and the Emergency Operations Center, the Public Safety Building for police and fire in Punta Gorda and more.
Administration firmly supports our first responders by investing in equipment to clean gear contaminated by smoke or other potential carcinogens and funding advanced training and equipment for life support and marine rescue operations.
Please join me in congratulating our first responders for their heroic service. If you see any, please tell them how much you appreciate them.
Sales tax
A referendum to extend the 1% local option sales tax is on the Nov. 3 ballot. The 1% local option sales tax is estimated to raise $20 million per year to fund capital projects throughout Charlotte County and the city of Punta Gorda. It offers advantages over other revenue sources for funding projects — it is a funding source paid by everyone — whereas increases to property taxes fall solely on property owners.
Projects to be funded include a new recreation center at Port Charlotte Beach Park, school security features and the widening of Edgewater Drive. Visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/salestax to learn more.
Dryburgh honor
Commissioners also honored Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board Chairman Bill Dryburgh at Tuesday’s meeting. Dryburgh received the National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials 2020 Outstanding Volunteer Award. This award is presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution of personal time and talent to a NACPRO member agency.
Dryburgh has been an active member of the Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for 14 years and has been the chairman for the past 10 years. During his tenure with the board, Dryburgh has played an instrumental advisory and support role for numerous projects that have improved the park system and quality of life in Charlotte County.
“Bill has always been focused on serving his community and has been a shepherd for our department by how he has helped our parks and recreation system through the creation and development of our regional park system and receiving national accreditation from the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies,” said Community Services Director Tommy Scott. “Bill has also helped our community survive and recover after tropical storm events and the economic downturn as a steadfast, civic minded, community leader. Charlotte County is a better place for having Bill as one of our own.”
Thanks, Bill, and all of our advisory board and committee volunteers who help us every day.
Readers may reach Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
