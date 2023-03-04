Charlotte County and our partners in the city of Punta Gorda hosted Leadership Charlotte Government Day on Feb. 23. The Class of 2022-23 has 24 members, including two Charlotte County employees.

Since the program began, 27 county employees have participated in the program, which was created by the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce to educate community leaders as they navigate the complexities of government, social services, business, and education in Charlotte County.


Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov

CountyFL.gov

