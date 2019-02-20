Charlotte County hosted members of the Class of 2019 Leadership Charlotte on Thursday. Class members, including Assistant County Attorney Stacy Bjordahl, were welcomed by County Commission Chairman Ken Doherty and Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis at the East Port Environmental Center. The class saw presentations from the Public Works Department, which featured the week-old chicks that will grow to become this year’s flock of sentinel chickens. The chickens are placed with county residents and tested periodically for mosquito-borne viruses. If a chicken tests positive, the county’s mosquito control staff treat the area.
The class next traveled to the Administration Center, where they elected “commissioners” and participated in a mock County Commission meeting. The agenda included a discussion and adoption of a sewer master plan. Other class members played the roles of utility director, county attorney and a pair of citizens, who spoke about the topic during the public hearing.
A trip to the county’s Public Safety Building followed the mock commission meeting. The class heard about safety initiatives from the Fire & EMS Department and hurricane preparedness from the Office of Emergency Management.
The city of Punta Gorda hosted the final segment of Government Day, where the class got an overview of city government and toured the Public Safety Complex, which includes the headquarters for the police and fire departments.
Charlotte County strongly supports the Leadership Charlotte program. County employees have taken part in almost every class since it began, including Bjordahl and Business Development Specialist Kay Tracy this year. Providing engaged young leaders with a detailed look at government operations – and the public servants who run it – makes each of them new ambassadors for local government.
Congratulations to the Leadership Class of 2019 and I echo what Chairman Doherty urged you to do – stay engaged with your local government and continue to be a part of making Charlotte County a great place to live and work.
Spring training
Spring training baseball has arrived in Charlotte County and to mark the annual event, staff from the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau attended the Tampa Bay Rays Fan Fest at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg on Feb. 9. Thousands of fans attended the event and staff distributed the 2019 Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Adventure Journal. A large, cutout guitar promoting Funk Fest was also displayed, which attracted people to the table and generated interest in visiting Charlotte County and attending the event.
For the 10th year, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau hosted the Tampa Bay Rays spring training opening press conference lunch Feb. 12, which was attended by dozens of members of the regional and national media. The lunch continues to be a media favorite and is an opportunity to stay visible in the eyes of the media staying in Charlotte County covering spring training baseball.
Last Tuesday, the County Commission passed a resolution proclaiming February 2019 as Spring Training at Charlotte Sports Park Month.
Senior Games
Registration is underway for the Charlotte County Fit For Life Senior Games. Events include cycling, swimming, golf, bocce, basketball, bag toss, track and field, RC sailing, archery, tennis, pickleball and bowling. Events are scheduled between March 1 and March 31.
The games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as qualifiers for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. The games are open to amateur athletes, 50-plus years of age as of Dec. 31, 2018. Competitors are divided into five-year age groups. You do not have to be a Florida resident to compete.
To learn more and to register, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click the Fit For Life Senior Games banner at the top of the page. Registration packets are also available at all parks and recreation facilities.
Fishing seminars
Community Services has scheduled three inshore fishing seminars at Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center from 6-8 p.m., March 6, 13 and 20, 2019.
The seminars will feature top fishing guides who specialize in Charlotte Harbor waters. Learn how, where and when to fish for each species and what the guides do to produce fish consistently. Seating is limited. To reserve a seat, call 941-627-1628.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
