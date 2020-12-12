Charlotte County’s Leadership Development Program earned a County Government Best Practices Award from the Florida Association of Counties’ Institute for County Government at its annual legislative conference last week.
The County Government Best Practices Awards Program recognizes the efforts of county leadership in creating new, efficient and effective solutions to challenges facing local governments. These solutions include innovative programs, increased delivery of services and superior achievements in all areas of county operations.
In her award nomination, Human Resources Project Manager Eve Sweeting wrote, “To sustain leadership excellence in a time of increasing retirements and loss of organizational knowledge, Charlotte County adopted a leadership growth strategy to encourage, identify, and develop employees who have the potential to hold future leadership positions. The Leadership Development Program created to support this strategy is an intensive, nine-month program consisting of several key learning components and following the structure of 70% learning by doing, 20% learning by talking with others, and 10% structured learning.
“The program is guided by a steering committee of department directors and senior administration and consists of scheduled trainings, a book study, an individualized development plan, a mentor partnership, and a group project. Employees are selected via an application process to participate. Participants read a book chosen by the instructor with discussion break-outs, participate in a private improv lesson to hone communication and leadership skills, and matched with mentors based on areas of developmental need.”
At the end of the program, participants made team presentations to senior county staff based on multiple topics related to county government administration. The program exposes employees to the work of other departments and employees and fosters new relationships that will benefit them and the county as they pursue leadership opportunities in the county. The ICG award is the second Sweeting has received for this program, which recently launched its second class of participants.
Congratulations to Eve and all the of the participants in the Leadership Development Program.
Centennial calendar
As part of our ongoing run-up to the Charlotte County Centennial, we released a Centennial calendar Friday and the County Commission followed up Tuesday by proclaiming 2021 the Charlotte County Centennial Year.
Charlotte County was created by an act of the Florida Legislature signed into law by Gov. Cary A. Hardee on April 23, 1921. The calendar features archival photos along with interesting historical facts. The free calendars are available while supplies last at the Administration Center in Murdock, at libraries, recreation centers, annexes and chambers of commerce. For a full list of locations and addresses, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click News.
