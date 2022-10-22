More than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, we’re seeing steady progress toward recovery, but we know there is a long way to go. Our top priorities are to assist those who have lost their homes and to clear the millions of cubic yards of debris.

We’re currently housing dozens of families at the Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park recreation center and working on a plan to allow homeowners to park recreational vehicles on their property while they make repairs.

Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

