Charlotte County hosted about two dozen residents for a day-long Government Academy, April 19 at Centennial Park recreation center. The attendees heard presenters from Community Services, Administration, Human Services, Community Development, Economic Development, Public Safety, CC-TV, Utilities, Emergency Management, the Public Information Office, Budget and Administrative Services, Transit, Public Works and the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau.

It’s encouraging to see members of our community excited to learn more about how local government functions, hear about the services we provide and see the professionalism my colleagues bring to their jobs. We received excellent feedback from the attendees and some constructive ideas for improving the program. Keep an eye out for information about the next Government Academy to be scheduled this fall.


   

Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@Charlotte

CountyFL.gov.

