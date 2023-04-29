Charlotte County hosted about two dozen residents for a day-long Government Academy, April 19 at Centennial Park recreation center. The attendees heard presenters from Community Services, Administration, Human Services, Community Development, Economic Development, Public Safety, CC-TV, Utilities, Emergency Management, the Public Information Office, Budget and Administrative Services, Transit, Public Works and the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor and Convention Bureau.
It’s encouraging to see members of our community excited to learn more about how local government functions, hear about the services we provide and see the professionalism my colleagues bring to their jobs. We received excellent feedback from the attendees and some constructive ideas for improving the program. Keep an eye out for information about the next Government Academy to be scheduled this fall.
Also last week, our Utilities Department staff visited Deep Creek and Sallie Jones elementary schools for their Earth Day Extravaganza. We talked to the students about water conservation and our various operations, such as wastewater treatment, reclaimed water and potable water distribution. Utilities was back at Deep Creek this week for its STEAM Night talking to students about how its operations involve all the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics disciplines covered in STEAM educational programs.
Utilities also hosted a group of residents earlier this month for a tour of the Burnt Store Water Treatment and Reclamation Facility. They got to see the treatment process up close and learned about the technology that goes into treating wastewater and producing reclaimed water that is distributed for irrigation. If you or your group are interested in touring one of their facilities, contact Caroline Wannall at Caroline.Wannall@CharlotteCountyFL.gov for more information.
Public Works Day
There’s another opportunity to learn about county government coming soon. Public Works Day and Community Outreach Day is scheduled for 10 a.m., June 10, at the Charlotte County Fairgrounds on State Road 776 across from Charlotte Sports Park.
Public Works staff will be on hand to provide information about the services they provide. A highlight of the event, especially for youngsters, is the equipment display. We’ll have all our big rigs on hand, including the Menzi Muck, bulldozers, excavators, front-end loaders, dump trucks and more.
Representatives from other departments, agencies and community non-profits will also be on hand to answer questions, provide information about their various services and programs and distribute swag.
