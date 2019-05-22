I’m proud to report recognition my colleagues received from the United Way of Charlotte County during its annual Spirit Awards ceremony. In the organization’s recent fundraising campaign, Charlotte County earned a Most Generous Workplace award in acknowledgement of the $22,262.88 raised from 133 county employees. We were one of five organizations to earn that distinction.
Assistant County Administrator Travis Mortimer received a Campaign Champion award for his leadership and generosity in the county campaign. Campaign team leaders Ceres Austria and Eve Sweeting were selected to serve on the United Way’s inaugural Campaign Cabinet. The cabinet members were appointed at United Way’s annual board of directors meeting earlier this month. The group will be engaging with community members to increase financial and volunteer resources needed to support and grow the United Way’s mission to eliminate poverty.
Charlotte County employees are consistently among the leading donors to the United Way, which is one of several charitable organizations my colleagues support through fundraising efforts such as bake sales, chili cookoffs and snack sales.
Hurricane seasonJudging by the reports from the Hurricane Expo last weekend, many residents are already thinking ahead to the start of the hurricane season June 1. That’s great to know because the most important thing this time of year is for our community to be storm ready.
I’d like to review some of the basics you need to know to be prepared for the season. First, review your home insurance policy to ensure everything is in order. Remember, flood insurance is a separate policy.
Know your zone. Evacuations are ordered based on surge projections, not storm categories. If you don’t know what zone your home is in, visit CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Know Your Zone under Popular Links. The city of Punta Gorda is a red zone. In the rest of the county, zone designation markers are affixed to stop signs. That website also has a link to an evacuation route map. Knowing what your risk is and what to do when an evacuation is ordered is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones.
Stock supplies. If you’re staying put during a storm, make sure you’re prepared to ride out the power outage that follows. The rule of thumb is to have enough food and water for 72 hours. You’ll need one gallon of water per day per person. Check your medical supplies and get enough medication for two weeks if you’re running low. Our website has a disaster planning guide with more details.
If you or your loved ones have medical conditions, you may need to register for our special needs shelter or arrange with your doctor to be hospitalized before a storm strikes. On the Emergency Management page, click Special Needs Program to learn how to register.
Don’t forget your pet. All county shelters are pet-friendly, but if you evacuate, not all accommodations are, so advanced planning is critical. You’ll need to provide your pet’s food and water wherever you go.
Sign up for Alert Charlotte at www.AlertCharlotte.com to get notified about weather hazards, street closings and other important information. If you have any preparedness questions, contact the Emergency Management Office at emergency.management@CharlotteCountyFL.gov or 914-833-4000.
Blogger visitLast week, the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau hosted five male social media influencers during a #MenWhoBlog weekend. The guys, who traveled as far as San Diego and as near as Tampa, experienced various Charlotte County attractions and eateries and shared content on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, Instagram Stories, and Twitter using their hashtag and #BestSideOutside, the VCB’s hashtag.
Although they have gone off to other adventures, they will continue to post content to their social media channels and blogs and they will coordinate a Twitter party about their experience. Hosting social media influencers helps build destination brand awareness, reaches our target audience, provides a third-party validation of the destination as a fun place to vacation, and enriches content.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.