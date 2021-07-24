The Charlotte County Commission last year adopted a proclamation to raise awareness of human trafficking. The board also passed a resolution requiring certain businesses to post trafficking awareness content.
As part of the county’s collaboration with the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking and other anti-human trafficking organizations, employees are required to complete a human trafficking awareness training program.
The program defines a sex trafficking victim as an adult who performs commercial sex acts by force, fraud or coercion or a minor who performs commercial sex acts for any reason. The USIAHT estimates there are more than 100,000 victims of sex trafficking in the United States today and 4.8 million worldwide. Of those 100,000 U.S. victims, 36% are boys. The U.S. is one of the largest consumers of trafficked victims.
Charlotte County will continue our efforts to combat the commercial sexual exploitation of our children and vulnerable adults, and mitigate the associated public safety, economic, and health risks to our community, in collaboration with the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking and other anti-human trafficking organizations.
To learn more about human trafficking, visit www.usiaht.org. If you suspect someone is being exploited, call the human trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888.
Job fair
The Charlotte County Public Works Department is having a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., today at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St. Punta Gorda.
Public Works staff help preserve and sustain Charlotte County’s infrastructure while protecting precious natural resources for future generations. We offer rewarding careers with great benefits and pay.
The Public Works Department is accredited by the American Public Works Association.
The Charlotte County Community Services Department will be hosting a drive-through Back 2 School Backpack Giveaway starting at 9 a.m. today at the Centennial Park baseball fields parking lot. A total of 500 free backpacks will be distributed to the first 350 students in grades K-5 and the first 150 students in grades 6-12. Children must be present to receive a backpack and all families must remain in their vehicles.
Centennial Park ballfields are located at 1185 Centennial Blvd. Port Charlotte.
Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
