Charlotte County’s communications strategy is to reach people how they want to be reached. That could mean messaging through traditional media outlets like newspapers, radio and television. It also means taking advantage of the numerous social media platforms so many of our residents and stakeholders use every day. This is especially important at a time when in-person outreach has been scaled back due to the pandemic.
The county now has 35 social media accounts on seven platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Nextdoor and TikTok. Combined, county accounts have nearly 120,000 followers. That figure does not include Nextdoor, which has nearly 50,000 users in Charlotte County. To see the county’s social media pages, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov and click Find Us on Social Media under Popular Links. You can also go directly to our most popular pages by clicking the familiar icons on the right side of the home page.
We recently hired a social media manager in our Public Information Office to coordinate content, expand site administrator training, increase engagement and analyze metrics to measure to effectiveness of our messaging. In a report covering the three months from April to June, our social media accounts had more than 5.5 million impressions, or the number of times content was displayed/delivered to someone’s feed.
Among the interesting analytics in the report is the fact roughly two-thirds of our Facebook followers are women. For some accounts, the ratio of female to male followers is even higher. This contrasts with worldwide stats that show 57% of Facebook users are men. We can use metrics like that to create content aimed at various users for announcements, events, facility news, job opportunities or other county outreach.
Next month, our Public Information Office will release its first Digital Communications report, which will include the latest quarterly social media report, along with user data from the county’s website. Data-driven decision-making is one of the key tenets of the county’s strategic plan. I look forward to sharing more of the insights these analytics provide as we continuously improve our public messaging.
Awards
It is awards season. The county added two more honors last week.
Our Wellness@Work program earned the Cigna Outstanding Culture of Well-Being Award.
The health of our employees and their family members is our top priority and we are honored to be selected as a recipient of the Cigna Well-Being Award. We understand the important role employee well-being plays in our organization’s success and the relationship between a more productive, satisfied workforce and business performance.
Congratulations to Wellness Coordinator Stephanee Phillips on this achievement.
The National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials picked Centennial Park for its 2021 Operational Facility Award. The award recognizes a support facility of unique or significant design.
Centennial Park recreation center and Community Services administrative offices opened in December 2019, and the pool opened in October 2020. The recreation center includes a gymnasium, two multi-purpose rooms, fitness center, Master Gardener office, community garden, playground and multiple open spaces slated for future amenities. The 50-meter by 25-yard pool includes one and three-meter diving boards, digital video/scoreboard and locker rooms. The complex is adjacent to four soccer fields, five baseball fields, one softball field, a disc golf course, a Veterans memorial, fishing ponds, and paved walking/biking trails.
Centennial Park recreation center and aquatic facility were funded by the voter-approved 2014 1% local option sales tax. Centennial Park is located at 1120 Centennial Blvd., in Port Charlotte.
Readers may reach County Administrator Hector Flores at Hector.Flores@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
