It has been nearly a year since Charlotte County website redesign was launched and the analytics show how vital a resource it has been for our residents, business owners and stakeholders. The website, CharlotteCountyFL.gov, drew more than 5.2 million page views since the redesign went live on Aug. 12, 2020. About 100,000 users visit the site each week to find information, file building plans, apply for jobs, reserve Transit rides, report issues with roads, parks, code violations, mosquito outbreaks and much more.
Not surprisingly, many users sought information about the COVID-19 pandemic, including testing sites and vaccines. Other top pages visited were for utility billing, county jobs and permit applications.
Given the tremendous increase in new home construction in the past year, coupled with permitting going completely online for many months, the Community Development Department’s page on the website was the most visited.
In a previous column, I wrote about the challenges the county is having filling jobs, much like many business and government agencies around the country. In July, we had more than 120 job vacancies across all departments. The website analytics tell us more than 125,000 people sought information about career opportunities in the past year.
Did you know the new site is mobile and tablet friendly? About 10% of site visits have been by mobile phone or tablet users. It’s a great way to access information when you’re on the go, in a meeting or just away from your computer.
If you’re experiencing any issues using the website, simply click the Contact Us button, then click Website Questions in the menu to submit your comment or question.
Milken ranking
The Punta Gorda-Charlotte County Metropolitan Statistical Area was ranked 11th in the 2021 Milken Institute Best-Performing Cities Index! The MSA moved from 39th to 11th from 2020 to 2021.
The index is based on jobs, wages, and high-tech growth, housing affordability and household broadband access. The MSA’s strongest results were in one-year wage growth (eighth) and short-term jobs growth (fourth). It was one of the handful of MSAs to see positive year-on-year jobs growth. The institute cited the county’s “careful planning and investments [that] have led to improved local amenities.”
It’s gratifying to see Charlotte County’s efforts succeed in creating an economic climate where large and small businesses can thrive, while maintaining affordability and public safety for our residents. The Institute also recognized the county strategic planning and investments in public amenities and infrastructure through the voter-approved 1% local option sales tax.
Contest deadline
The deadline for entries for the 2022 One Charlotte, One Water calendar is Aug. 13, 2021. Entrants may submit photos that feature water in Charlotte County: our waterways, harbor, ponds, drinking water — anything water for a chance to be featured in the calendar.
Email photos to Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Use the subject line One Charlotte, One Water and include your contact information and the subject of your photo. Winners will receive a free calendar and have their photos featured on the county’s website and social media pages. Enter as many photos as you would like.
Winners will be notified by phone or email. Calendars will be available to the public in November at county facilities to be announced.
For information, contact Brian Gleason at 941-743-1462 or Brian.Gleason@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
