Over the last three weeks our collective and individual world has changed dramatically. Certainly, there will be further changes, but nearly as certainly, the world we knew will return and we will rediscover the opportunities, challenges and problems we have put on hold. One of those challenges is the lack of dedicated outdoor courts for pickleball.
One of the lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic is the better your physical shape, the better chance you may have to survive the virus. This particularly applies to older adults, and Charlotte County has the second oldest median age of all counties in Florida.
To help promote a healthy lifestyle for all ages, Charlotte County has an excellent system of over 64 locations in the county which include parks, boat ramps, fishing piers, beaches, preserves, pools, courts, athletic fields, and recreation centers. This system is administered by the Parks and Recreation Department under Charlotte County Community Services. Charlotte County Parks and Recreation is recognized and accredited for excellence by the Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Agencies (CAPRA). This accreditation requires a program to meet or exceed 151 standards of excellence.
The Charlotte County Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update recognizes that physical activity and leisure contribute our individual health. The motto of: Get Up, Get Out, Get Active well fits the promotion of a healthy lifestyle. The County Plan (2015-2050) also identifies the challenges of an aging demographic, available funding and financing, changing recreational trends, and balancing requests by the community at large with those of special interest groups.
Much of the data for this plan was gathered in 2015 and like any data input can be outpaced by current events and trends. When the data for the current plan was being assembled the sport of pickleball was just beginning to appear on the horizon of leisure activities. The situation is very different today. The USA Pickleball Association reports Pickleball has had a 650% increase in participation over the last six years. The Sports & Fitness Industry Association (year end 2019) reports: 3.3 million total participants; 2 million ‘casual’ and 1.3 million ‘core’ players (playing over eight times per year). The average age of ‘core’ players is 54 and 64% of ‘core’ players are 55 and older. The report says 20.2% of total participants are 65 years old or older.
Of the 64 website-identified locations managed by Parks and Recreation there are several indoor facilities which offer mixed use basketball/volleyball/aerobic exercise/pickleball facilities. There are 12 outdoor tennis court facilities listed on the website, of which seven are listed as ‘mixed use’ outdoor tennis and pickleball facilities. Not all the listed ‘mixed use’ locations are lined for each activity, and while all ‘mixed use’ outdoor courts have tennis nets, pickleball nets are not provided by the county at all locations. Because pickleball has had explosive growth since the Master Plan was adopted, the county should provide pickleball nets at all listed ‘mixed use’ locations and begin planning to construct a dedicated outdoor pickleball facility.
