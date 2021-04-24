The light at the end of the COVID tunnel does not appear to include a new surge, but the beginning of the end of what I believe is the worst year in the lives of many people.
We are now told we have to get back to living a “normal” life. But what is normal? Usually our life changes so little over time that despite things like hurricanes or street theater we manage to do what we need to do without any particular obstacles.
We are not usually coerced by demands of the state or federal government unless they are codified into law. Extraordinary demands upon us by unelected officials with whom we have no legal connection is not the normal course of events for a “free” people.
Despite our reluctance, the COVID virus and the wholesale promise of, “you are all going to die unless you close down the economy” did not sit well, especially when we were told it would for only six weeks.
We are not only past the worst part, but we have had a sea change in the government as well. That this happened during the worst part of the pandemic was not appreciated by those who were on the losing side.
We here in Florida are recovering, especially in our part of paradise. While we mourn our COVID losses, we have to count our blessings that our senior homes did not suffer like those in New York City.
Despite complaints, the opening up of the state has brought many benefits. This move has allowed a slice of “normal” to pop up like daffodils in the spring.
Most seniors who wanted the vaccine have received it. Those who did not want it will benefit from those who did through the herd immunity that will finally put an end to the surge portion of the disease.
We will continue to see cases, but only those with multiple health issues are really at risk. I still see people with masks despite being vaccinated… “You can’t be too safe,” they say.
Many will continue to wear masks many months after the worst becomes a memory. We all keep wondering how long the immunity will last, but that is still unknown.
As that sorts itself out, our regular routines will return. Allegiant will be bringing more and more people to Florida, with many moving here permanently, and that is a good thing. Sunseeker will be completed, bringing jobs and much needed tax revenue to Charlotte County.
We Curmudgeons are obligated to write only about local subjects (a good thing) staying away from national politics. Our focus is on having good responsible and prudent local government.
While we were primarily thinking of ourselves during this pandemic, our local government, our commissioners, our fire and police, the EMS kept working, keeping our costs to a minimum. Our healthcare workers, and our hospital staff never let up.
However, all of this has come with some costs. Many businesses will not reopen. How well our students advanced this year, can only be surmised.
We are being told that our federal taxes will be going up as well as the interest rates. We have seen how in 2008 what started in Washington devastated us here in Charlotte County.
We cannot be the gazers into crystal balls, but must, like the Boy Scout motto says, be prepared. We still have our homeless, our poor, our unserved.
Now is the time to thank your lucky stars and volunteer for any of the multiple organizations that are there for everyone. Stay healthy, renew your faith and for Pete’s sake, lower your mask when you speak to me. That would make me feel more normal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.