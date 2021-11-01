The Cultural Center of Charlotte County, Inc. held a special Board of Directors meeting Thursday, Oct. 28, to vote and ratify the decision to stop providing services to the public on Nov. 8.
The center has been serving the senior citizens for over 61 years. The board has always made sure the center was being run in a fiscally responsible manner. Before March of 2020, the center was having a very good year. The center was extremely busy and our cash reserves and operational funds were in good shape. Our operating model was working well. Prior to the COVID pandemic we were offering over 12,000 events per year and welcoming over 500,000 visitors a year to the center. The center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit charitable organization.
Did you know during the past seven years the Cultural Center has spent over $275,000 on repairs and maintenance of the space that is rented from Charlotte County? During these seven years the center never asked for nor received any financial assistance from county for its operations. We revitalized and increased our business during this time. The following are a just a few of the things we pay for; Yes, it is our responsibility and we did pay for all of the repair or replacement of the 40-plus air conditioners at the center; the repair or replace of interior plumbing, as well as sinks and toilets; fire and burglar alarms repair and monitoring; commercial kitchen equipment maintenance and repair, mowing of the lawn and edging the property, including the library; interior painting of all of the space, as well as all costs for utilities.
The pandemic has caused the center to lose 85% of its business. Prior to the pandemic, the center has always been at the heart of activities in our community particularly focusing on our seniors and veterans. Our budget was $1.8 million dollars per year and members and patrons enjoyed a wide range of services under one roof — including a safe and comfortable social place to meet, low cost dining, fitness center, theater, thrift stores, school, a place for community focused service organizations to host meetings and regular multiple entertainment offerings from music, dance, karaoke and bingo.
As a result of the pandemic we have been forced to cancel hundreds of events and activities. These cancellations have cost the center hundreds of thousands of dollars. We closed March 20, 2020, through June 1, 2020, for the health and well being of our patrons and visitors. We have done our best to keep our doors open and provide as many services as possible since reopening June 1, 2020. With the loss of income, we h ad to reduce our staff to a skeleton crew and cut our expenses to continue to operate. We believed conditions would soon improve and income and activities would soon return. Unfortunately,that has not been the case.
The center did receive two PPP loans that helped staffing costs for a few weeks; the loans have been fully forgiven. The rest of the time we have paid all of our expenses to stay open out of our reserves. We believed it was very important to stay open and do our best to continue to serve the senior citizens of the county. Earlier this year, to assist the county and in our position serving our seniors in our community, we opened up the center for a month to be used as a vaccination site. Over the years we have purposefully kept our prices low for our seniors. As time has gone by, our prices did not go up in order to keep pace with the rising costs to operate. We knew if we raised our prices to match the increasing costs, the prices would be too high for our seniors. At this time, we simply cannot afford to keep operating at a deficit in order to serve the community. The board has been discussing our operations and doing everything possible to continue operating during COVID. The board has and continues to be fiscally responsible, they realize that our funds are running low.
Recently, our board instructed the center’s executive director to reach out to Charlotte County to see if any pandemic funds were available from the county or from federal emergency dollars to assist us in our mission of serving the senior citizens of Charlotte County. This onetime Emergency Pandemic Funding request was the direct result of our loss of income due to the continuing pandemic. The county has turned down our request. Unfortunately, it is not possible to forecast future activities and business with a degree of certainty during the ongoing pandemic that is still affecting our citizens, especially our senior age demographic.
The board in its fiduciary responsibility has made the very difficult decision to close the center to the public on Nov. 8, and begin the closing process for the Cultural Center organization. This will allow the Center to be closed in a fiscally responsible manner. This is being done due to the lack of income producing events.
The center’s last live concert in the theater is Nov. 6. This is a Billy Joel Tribute, “All About Soul.” Our theater has state of the art lighting and sound equipment. It has just recently been updated again. Please come and enjoy the last show.
The Cultural Center’s closing plan is: Close to the public Nov. 8. Pay all vendors as usual. Review our records and issue any refunds due for the following:
1. The remainder of our 2021-2022 theater schedule will be canceled and all tickets that were purchased for the 2022 shows that are canceled will be refunded. Our office will contact all of these ticket holders.
2. Our office will be contacting and issuing refunds for any advance deposits that have been made to the center.
3. Our office will contact all current center members and business members and issue refunds.
4. We will be selling our current inventory.
5. If we can get all necessary details taken care of by Nov. 30, we will be out of our leased space.
This was a very difficult decision for the board to make. We have members of our board that have served for many years as volunteers and on our Board. The center has been able to serve the community well over the years because of its very dedicated volunteers and its hard working and dedicated staff. The center’s management and Board of Directors want to personally thank all the people who have given of their time, talent and treasures that made the Cultural Center of Charlotte County, Inc. a success for 61 years. Thank you for allowing us to serve you!
For further information please contact Stephen Carter 941-625-4175
