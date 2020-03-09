Ever notice that it seems that the same people write letters to the editor in this newspaper? Do you also notice that sometimes the information in these letters is wrong or that the conclusions reached can be misleading due to misinformation? How about that, come election time, many individuals run unopposed for offices?
We, as members of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club, take an interest in researching and analyzing local and statewide issues. The club meets for two hours over breakfast every Friday morning to discuss current topics and a guest from a local organization is invited to speak. At election time we host “Meet the Candidates” sessions open to the public where voters can meet those running for office and ask them questions (that is when there are significant numbers running for office).
Every third Wednesday we are featured on a local radio talk show with a guest to allow listeners call in with questions or criticisms. Our members also write a column for the Sun.
Recent guests at our meetings include Syd Kitson who is developing the Babcock Ranch city, the county administrators (both incoming and retiring), county commissioners, school board members, City Council members, the county sheriff, Airport Authority members, and many other county directors and department heads. As a result the members of the Curmudgeon Club become very knowledgeable of how the numerous organizations operate and how they are directed and managed. I believe that due to this broad exposure to local organizations, our members are more knowledgeable in the local “goings on” than anyone else.
We limit the number of members to 20 to allow a reasonable interchange of information at our meetings. Most members are retired from a broad range of disciplines and were successful in their careers. When members speak in their areas of expertise, they speak with knowledge and often are more knowledgeable than the club’s guests. Our guests have given us the reputation that “if you can survive a session with the Curmudgeons, you know what you are doing.”
Our membership includes engineers, a banker, county commissioner, Red Cross director, university president, corporate chief scientist, insurance director, Navy and commercial airline pilot, dentist, university professors, public transportation, former Panama Canal chairman and several others. Four hold PhDs, most are retired, but all are down to earth and personable.
We always welcome men who are interested in lively conversation, are willing to write a newspaper column occasionally, and who will attend and participate in breakfast meetings every Friday morning. The setting is very informal and at times the discussions can get boisterous, but they are always fun. The candidate attends three meetings and then skips the fourth, where the members vote to accept or reject the candidate. Rejections are very rare, because by the third meeting, the candidate himself knows if he wants to be a member.
If you are interested, contact me at the email address below.
Anthony Biell is the president of the Charlotte County Curmudgeon Club. Readers may reach him via cccurclub@embarqmail.com. The Curmudgeon Club website is www.cccurmudgeon.org.
