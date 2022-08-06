A recent letter to this paper questioned the credentials and purpose of the Curmudgeon Club of Charlotte County. We Curmudgeons are pleased that people are reading our columns, even if the result is a scathing letter of disapproval from a Daily Sun reader. If anything, it proves that we have readers who approve of what we do, and those who don’t.
The Curmudgeons do not necessarily approve of what is accepted by most. We do not lightly peruse all that is placed before us or accept it carte blanche; something might look good on the surface, but smell like a dead fish. For it is always true that the devil lies in the details, and very few pursue the details.
We have been accused of trying to beat a good horse to death with our over concern with what most might accept as “normal.” But honesty lives in the realm of principles, and acceptance of poor choices usually leads to costly outcomes. The Curmudgeons do not have political axes to grind, or financial interests of any extent in county affairs, so we can “call ‘em as we see ‘em”.
This means, if we are to be true to our calling, we must become thorns in the sides of those who take things for granted. The Curmudgeons are indeed a group of outspoken old men, but in the briefest description possible, what the Curmudgeons stand for and try to facilitate is “good governance.”
Our club, limited to 20 people with life experiences at a high level of responsibility, has included PhDs from many fields. Over the years, we’ve had two presidents of major colleges, eight PhD recipients and a number of executives from Fortune 500 companies. We have also had a member who was an advisor to four Presidents, and had a nationally syndicated TV show. But a degree is not necessary to be a success in life, and some of our best never went to college. We recruit smart, knowledgeable, activist individuals who can “count the house.”
Our county budget is approximately a billion dollars, and to be fair, most decisions made by our commissioners are made with an intelligent attempt to conserve our resources. It is the expenses over which we have little control that bugger us and need attention. Charlotte County citizens are a generous people, almost to a fault, but we are amazed as to how little people speak to the things that, over time, will drive most to a higher cost of living and exasperation. We complain about budgets all the time. The Curmudgeons ask questions, and for those who try to ignore us, we keep at it until we are heard.
Nothing that happens here occurs in a vacuum. There is a reason for everything and there are costs for everything. The Curmudgeons examine the ROI of all county activities with a skeptical eye, and since each of us cannot have a government of his own choosing, we aim for the government that will be the best available to satisfy most citizens. It is just the way it is. If you can’t justify the expense, don’t spend the money
We will continue to question the actions, the costs, the results and the “why” of everything worthy to be examined in our part of paradise. As we proceed, we Curmudgeons sometimes find we have changed the course of local governance to the benefit of the people.
Curmudgeons support our Constitution as written, and we do not want to be forced to “go along to get along.” We do not follow polls or the “concensus” opinion. It is our nature not to agree until we can by using our “curmudgeonly” values and analytical skills developed over a lifetime of activity in high level decision-making careers.
We will debate all comers and we expect honesty and truthfulness. For those who disagree with us we remind you: Curmudgeons can be mockers and debunkers whose unpleasantness is a symptom of uncompromising high standards, and not a disease.
Curmudgeons, a unique Charlotte County asset, not only refuse to applaud mediocrity, they howl it down with glee. Their version of truth may unsettle some, even when softened with humor. The Curmudgeons are here. We are not going anywhere and because of that, all benefit from a carefully observed government.
