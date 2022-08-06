A recent letter to this paper questioned the credentials and purpose of the Curmudgeon Club of Charlotte County. We Curmudgeons are pleased that people are reading our columns, even if the result is a scathing letter of disapproval from a Daily Sun reader. If anything, it proves that we have readers who approve of what we do, and those who don’t.

The Curmudgeons do not necessarily approve of what is accepted by most. We do not lightly peruse all that is placed before us or accept it carte blanche; something might look good on the surface, but smell like a dead fish. For it is always true that the devil lies in the details, and very few pursue the details.


Richard J Pitz is Curmudgeon Club president and may be contacted at CCCurmudgeons@gmail.com

