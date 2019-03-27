After our Utilities Department Director Craig Rudy’s column ran in this space last Wednesday, we received a pleasant and gratifying response from a utilities customer. I want to share it with you. I understand not everyone is always going to feel the same way about services they receive, but I can assure you exceeding expectations remains the goal of every county employee.
“What a timely article in the Wednesday, March 20, 2019, Viewpoint section of the Charlotte Sun newspaper. We moved to Florida six years ago from Racine, Wisconsin, where we had some of the country’s best water from Lake Michigan, and a great water utility. We are pleased to say we are equally happy about the water quality and service we have received from Charlotte County Utilities Department.
“I wrote timely about your article because the previous day, March 19, we had a water pressure issue that was resolved efficiently and professionally from start to finish. About 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, I noticed very little water pressure at the kitchen sink. My husband checked all our other faucets and outside connections and had the same issue. Thankfully, I have your website on my smartphone and found the number to call about this problem.
“Initially, we said it wasn’t an emergency, so the customer service person said a utility employee would be out sometime later in the day to check out the problem. Well, my husband walked outside and noticed we had sprung a leak by the meter. He called back and said this time it was an emergency, and we were told someone would be out ASAP. About 4:30 p.m., we had an employee in a van check out the main and determine it was on the county’s side and beyond what she could fix. She called in the problem and then told us the necessary crew would be out in 30-45 minutes.
“The crew was able to find the leak after a couple of hours and were able to fix the problem. They knew exactly what they were doing and when I asked what would happen if it got dark, they said they would stay until the connection/pipe was found and fixed (replaced). Roughly 7:30 p.m., they were finishing up, and we had our water back!
“My husband and I would like to thank you for how well your department functions, and congratulations on your well-deserved awards.”
Thanks to the customer who wrote such glowing praise for my colleagues’ efforts and congratulations to the crew whose professionalism was recognized.
Horton AnnexCounty commissioners will commemorate the completion of the West County Annex and its renaming in honor of former County Commissioner Mac V. Horton in a ceremony at 1 p.m., April 2, at the 6868 San Casa Drive facility. The event is open to the public.
The project was completed under its $6.5 million budget at $5,178,707. It was funded by money from the voter-approved 1-percent local option sales tax. The 17,751-square-foot building houses staff from the supervisor of elections, tax collector, volunteer clinic and social services. Commission Vice Chairman Bill Truex also maintains an office there.
Horton served Charlotte County in a variety of governmental and community roles over the years, beginning in 1972 when he was elected to the Englewood Water District board. He served 12 years on the Charlotte County School Board, eight years on the Charlotte County Commission and four years as the supervisor of elections.
Horton is a past president of the Lemon Bay Sunrise Rotary Club, the Englewood Rotary Club and the Englewood Recreation Council and is a founding director of the Englewood Jaycees. He served on the Student Advisory Committee for Lemon Bay High School and chaired a fund-raising campaign to raise money to restore the historic Charlotte County Courthouse. He also was the recipient of the Secret Society of Smoked Mullets community service award.
Ray Sandrock is the Charlotte County administrator. Readers may reach him at Raymond.Sandrock@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.