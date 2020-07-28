My wife and I seasonally migrate from upstate New York, near Cooperstown, to Rotonda West, based on family familiarity with the area. I feel that we came too far south. Of course, we don’t experience many hurricanes or tornadoes like a lot more people have lately.
I have heard estimates that between 40% to 70% of the world’s human population live within 62 miles (100 km) of an oceanic coast. The world’s human population is about 7.6 billion now, Census.gov/popclock/ reports. Taking an average of 55% means about 4.2 billion live near a coastline.
Now not all coasts are as low as Florida’s, however many are, especially when you take into account the contiguous estuarial areas.
I have seen graphic projections indicating that while ice packs are melting and our saltwater bodies are warming up, they are expanding. The Arctic and Antarctic regions are losing ice much faster than had been anticipated. In the northern Arctic region, there are massive amounts of previously frozen tundras which are thawing. As a result, massive amounts of carbon and methane (CH4) hydrates are being released. I have been intrigued by this for the past decade. The Arctic scientists and researchers have acknowledged that consequences are arriving much faster than they had anticipated. Methane is a much more potent greenhouse gas (GHG) than carbon dioxide.
There will be a lot of climate refugees moving to higher ground, including the southern part of Florida. We already know Miami is already in trouble.
Some of our most notorious politicians are denying the reality of what we are provoking. Insurance companies are looking to and preparing for the future as is the Pentagon. Even the oil and gas industry is now investing in renewable energy. Norfolk, Virginia is the largest naval base in the world but it is doomed to be underwater.
Consider our eastern and Caribbean coasts and estuarial water bodies. We can’t build enough dikes to preserve the areas with low elevation coasts. Deniers don’t seem to recognize or realize that natural catastrophes are more numerous and more frequent. There are unprecedented forest fires in the northern most latitudes, above the Arctic circle (at about 67 degrees North Latitude).
The Rev. Thomas Robert Malthus was pretty accurate in his historical anticipation. He just could not anticipate the industrial and green revolutions enabled by the discovery and utilization of petroleum. Using petroleum-based fertilizers and other chemical-based pesticides and insecticides are killing our soil but enable what is left to be more productive. Instead of rotating our crops we now mono-crop with these chemicals.
Our pollution of the salt waters has been incredible. Garbage and plastics, volume-wise will overtake the fish and mammals in a decade or so. It is unlikely that any seafood caught in seawater, which humans, other land mammals, and other seafood in their food chain consume, are now ingesting plastic which, when broken down, looks similar to plankton, which is at the bottom of the aquatic food chain. Just because we don’t see it doesn’t mean it isn’t there. We just keep polluting our oceans and seas.
I have also concluded that we will not have enough potable water to quench the thirst of those who live in poverty. The Ogallala aquifer in the midwestern area or our country is not being replenished, deeper wells have to be dug to obtain water for crops and humans. The Colorado River used to reach the Baja Sea, it doesn’t anymore.
We keep polluting the potable water we do have and continue to pollute the air we breathe. Extractive industries (fuel, minerals, soil) are disruptive, dirty, and dangerous. What has the coal industry done to West Virginia? How could New Orleans survive? How many areas, which have experienced traumatic weather for the first time, been overwhelmed? How many high-temperature records been broken? Siberia and Alaska have broken their records, experiencing temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
Nature is nothing more or less than the laws of physics, biology, chemistry (and other associated sciences) creating new equilibriums when previous equilibriums have been disturbed. Nature doesn’t owe our species anything. The planet will survive, significantly degraded by us humans. The flora and fauna are already experiencing the next mass extinction. We have done too little, too late.
