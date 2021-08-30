I’ve been fielding a lot of questions about what is going on concerning the imminent construction projects and the fate of our Thursday farmers markets. I thought I’d share an update with everyone concerning the most recent information in an effort to provide clarity for the entire community. Please feel free to share this post if you feel it is helpful.
The Dearborn Street Thursday Farmers Market will continue to exist every Thursday throughout the season beginning Oct. 7. Pioneer Park will be closed for the season due to construction. This section housed the original Englewood Farmers Market, which was ran and operated by a group called the Englewood Farmers Market. This area, and this area only, will be closed for the season.
All those associated with that group did a great job running and operating it, and I personally thank Lee Peron for his commitment to his work and our community. However, in past years the Farmers Market has grown to encompass the lot across the street from Pioneer Park, as well as a variety of parking areas and vacant spaces in and around Dearborn Street. All of these market locations do plan to operate throughout the season and from what I can tell they may be able to pick up some of the vendors displaced by the temporary closing of Pioneer Park.
We at Culture Coffee are anticipating Thursdays to continue to be busy days on Dearborn Street and we will be hosting live music outside the shop each week as we have throughout the previous winter.
Pioneer Park itself will be getting a full face lift complete with a permanent band stand/stage, bathrooms, overhead lighting, and permanent walkways. While this construction will be an inconvenience this season, it does signal a strong commitment to hosting bigger and better events in the future.
Dearborn Street itself will be undergoing renovations complete with new intersections, improved lighting, sidewalks, landscaping, and additional parking. Construction will begin at the intersection of Dearborn Street and Magnolia/Elm Street. This is the intersection closest to Culture Coffee, Vino Loco, and Bobarino’s. Traffic will be closed at the intersection, however vehicles will be able to drive up to the intersection to utilize the street side parking.
Space will be provided to complete a U-turn to exit the dead end area. Additionally, the lot adjacent to Vino Loco will be accessible from Elm Street, providing parking and easy access to the stores along the 400 block of Dearborn Street. Construction will then move from this intersection and continue towards State Road 776, leaving the 400 and 500 blocks open for traffic and parking throughout the season.
All of the store owners I have spoken to intend to remain open throughout the construction and are hoping that traffic on the street is not significantly reduced. Please understand that while things may be a little different this season and there may be some small inconveniences for everyone, the goal is to create an even better Dearborn experience.
In the meantime, all of the businesses on the street absolutely appreciate your patronage and we hope that some minor traffic detours and changes will not affect your decision to come and visit us throughout the season!
We hope to see you soon!
