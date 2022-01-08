The calendar year is off to a very busy start, especially for the Sanitation Department.
The windstorm two weeks ago created a tremendous amount of yard waste. A usual week results in the 25-30 special pickups scheduled. Over the past two weeks, we have had calls for over 300 special pickups due to residents completing storm clean-ups.
In addition to our terrific regular sanitation crews, we have enlisted the assistance of staff from other departments to assist with getting the refuse collected to bring our community back to its usual high standards. If you need information about sanitation schedules or to view frequently asked sanitation questions, visithttps://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/services/sanitation. Thank you to all staff who helped with the massive clean-up and our residents who take pride in keeping their yards beautiful and free of debris.
I have mentioned before that the budgeting process really never ends. This week City Council took on the first significant budget task of the year, the Capital Improvements Project (CIP) review. Annually, staff presents the City Council with a comprehensive status report of the CIP’s as one of the strategic objectives. The status report highlights progress to date on projects, sources of project funding, and timelines for completion.
This year, Finance Director Kristin Simeone, presented 56 pages of projects in the update to the City Council. Each of the projects is funded by a specific funding source or sources. Of the projects, it is essential to note that 13 of these CIP projects are dependent on sales tax, demonstrating how vital the resident support of the1% sales tax is to the Punta Gorda. If you missed the live stream of the meeting, I encourage you to visit our YouTube page at https://bit.ly/31pAVs9. All council, boards, and commission meetings are posted immediately following their live stream.
Communication with residents and visitors will remain a priority in 2022. Just a reminder that the city has a tool available called Text My Gov to connect with residents. It uses a mobile phone’s regular text messaging service to allow people to quickly find links, documents, or textthat answers their questions. No app download is needed. Residents and visitors can report issues such as code violations or city infrastructure issues 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Users can upload a picture when reporting a problem or violation. The service immediately sends the information to city staff to resolve the issue. To use the service, simply text “hi” to 941-347-0747. Answers to common questions are available 24/7 through website searches and preprogrammed responses. Don’t have an immediate answer? The question will go to a designated mailbox to ensure you get a timely response.
If texting isn’t your preferred method of communication, the city of Punta Gorda has the Staff Directory on our website with both phone numbers and email addresses readily available at https://www.ci.punta-gorda.fl.us/i-want-to/find/a-city-phone-number. However you choose to communicate, we welcome your input and assistance in working together to preserve our small-town character while promoting diversity, economic development, and sustainability.
