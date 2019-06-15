Charlotte Harbor, FL (33980)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early, then cloudy after midnight. Low 73F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.