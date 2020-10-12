What’s on the 2020 ballot?
While most of us are focused on the presidential race, there are other important issues and candidates on the ballot that need our attention.
There are six proposed Amendments to Florida’s Constitution:
Amendment 1: No. This amendment would change the state constitution to say that “only a citizen” of the U.S. can vote when the constitution already states that only U.S. citizens can vote.
Amendment 2: Yes. It would raise the minimum wage to $10 by 2021 from the current $8.56/hour and increase it a dollar per year until it reaches $15/hour in 2026. This change would help Florida’s working poor.
Amendment 3. No. While allowing all voters to vote in primary elections for governor, cabinet and Legislature sounds good, this change could allow for the top two vote-getting candidates in the primary election to be of the same political party. Those two candidates would then face off in the general election.
Amendment 4. No. It would require any constitutional amendment to be approved in two elections with 60% of the electorate’s approval each time. The goal is to make it too expensive for citizens to change the constitution. Think citizen initiatives on medical marijuana and school class size limitations; initiatives that the legislature would never have enacted.
Amendment 5. Yes. It would increase the time residents have to transfer a Save our Homes benefit from two to three years when moving to a new residence. However, consider that this amendment, if passed, would reduce property tax revenue.
Amendment 6. Yes. Homestead property tax discounts for deceased veterans with combat-related disabilities would carry over to a veteran’s surviving spouse. It would provide financial assistance to surviving families of military veterans in Florida.
The “Penny Tax.” Yes. The tax has been in effect in Charlotte County since 1994. It gives citizens more places to enjoy like the new Punta Gorda library, and allows the County to pay for needs like sewer-related systems, parks and boat ramps.
The Home Rule Charter for Charlotte County states: “The citizens of Charlotte County, Florida, believing that governmental decisions affecting local interests should be made locally rather than by the state…” But re-electing Rep. Michael Grant would give him the green light to pursue his long-sought-after dream of eliminating home rule, including in Charlotte County. If you support Home Rule, vote David Jones, Florida House, District 75.
Sen. Joe Gruters asked: “Who better to lead our country out of the economic impacts that we face as a result of the Wuhan virus? President Trump.” It was the Trump administration’s policy failures that compounded the coronavirus-induced economic crisis. Vote for Katherine Norman, Florida Senate, District 23.
Are you tired of elected leaders who don’t care about you? Is clean air and water and protecting wetlands important to you? Do you think it’s okay for Rep. Greg Steube to receive significant financial backing from citrus and sugar, from corporate and political players from outside Florida, from Ernest & Young, Toyota, Walmart, Amazon, and Comcast? No? Then, your choice is clear: Allen Ellison, U.S. House District 17.
Additional help with the election can be found at www.charlottedems.com. Please vote by mail or put on a mask and vote early or on Election Day.
Teresa Jenkins is the Chair of the Charlotte County Democratic Executive Committee.
