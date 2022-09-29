Riley

Florida is leading the charge on electric vehicles – and our residents and economy are better because of it.

Right now, ours is the leading electric vehicle state in the Southeast, with a 53% jump in electric vehicle sales and a 54% increase in electric vehicle charging station deployments over the last year. This is great news for Floridians, as every gas vehicle traded in for an electric one means a more cost-effective, innovative and cleaner vehicle on the road.


George Riley is the executive director for Conservatives for Clean Energy. He previously served as executive director of the Republican Party of Florida.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments