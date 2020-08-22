For months, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ignored warnings and denied that the Covid-19 pandemic would be a problem in a state with a massive number of retirees. He didn’t prepare the systems needed to respond; and his health department sidelined scientists and stopped briefings with disease specialists.
As the virus continues to spread out of control, Florida decision-making becomes increasingly shaped by politics and divorced from scientific evidence.
Any governor who wanted to impose strict safety measures to control the spread of the coronavirus was berated by the president. Thus, for months DeSantis refused to wear a mask taking his cue from the president who belittled anyone who did, turning a vital public health tool into a polarized political issue.
The crisis in Florida has been especially acute because politics has dictated the reopening response which DeSantis viewed as a return to normal rather than a new phase of the pandemic as he rejected a statewide mask mandate and an extended stay-at-home order. It is apparent that those decisions translated into how the Republican-controlled Charlotte County commissioners responded to the virus. While the virus spiked, our commissioners were bickering over how a face mask mandate could be enforced. Finally, in late July, they passed a non-binding face mask resolution.
How can you look at what the president and Gov. DeSantis did to us and not be angered? Over 1 million Floridians are unemployed; thousands have lost their health coverage; nearly 900,000 are collecting unemployment benefits; and many small businesses have given up. There is also that “collateral damage” of over 8,700 deaths and a couple of thousand more if this governor does not soon act in our best interests.
Florida business regulators shut down a web portal launched to make it easier for the public to file complaints about businesses that violate Covid-19 guidelines just as cases statewide began to surge. Florida’s unemployment office cut nearly 1,000 workers from its call center at a time when jobless claims continued to rise, and long wait times persisted.
As the governor pushed for schools to reopen, school boards were told they needed Health Department approval to keep classrooms closed — then the department was instructed not to give it. That’s right, the administration refused to allow health directors to give school boards advice about one of the most important public health decisions: whether to reopen schools as the pandemic worsened. Florida’s Covid-19 cases in children have increased 137% in the past month.
Even if you’re lucky to not have gotten sick or lost a loved one, you’ve still been robbed. DeSantis stole so much from all of us — our time with friends and family, our mental health, even our faith in our elected officials.
There are times when our elected leaders ought to be the target of every bit of our anger — this is such a time. To give DeSantis anything less is an affront to the truth. Ron DeSantis has consistently argued that President Trump has been perfect in his handling of the pandemic, somehow overlooking how often his statements have been false or downright dangerous. The rising cases and death toll have done nothing to sway his unwavering belief that everything this president had done is flawless.
A disjointed response with an indifference to health experts and science suffused with politics are the main reasons Florida has been unable to control the Covid-19 spread and that has led to apathy that will be difficult to undo. However, the Florida governor can do some things now that can make a difference including messaging that masks are essential and will be mandatory in all public places, and social distancing is a civic duty. Furthermore, shutdowns should be re-implemented in those parts of Florida and in communities where the virus is spreading. DeSantis can improve upon and showcase the use of data on who is getting sick and the extent that contract tracing is helping to identify new cases, as well as increase testing locations and reduce result turnaround time.
There are over 551,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, and 8,764 Floridians have died of Covid-19 as of this writing. We have the tools to deal with this virus. We should also understand that this virus is in control of us until we utilize each and every one of these tools to the greatest extent possible. It’s well past time for DeSantis to show he cares about Floridians.
Teresa Jenkins is the chair of the Charlotte County Democratic Executive Committee
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.