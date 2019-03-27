Florida Power and Light has been authorized and paid to conduct an engineering study to determine the design and costs for the transfer from an overhead system to an underground wiring delivery system to the Burnt Store Isles Community.
It was requested and anticipated by the city of Punta Gorda and the Burnt Store Isles Association that the project particulars would be completed during the fourth quarter of 2018 to provide ample time present the information to the community during the first quarter of 2019. Due to the number of projects in the FPL queue the results will not likely not be available until mid-fourth quarter of 2019. The Underground Wiring Committee will continue to meet with the city officials to identify, clarify, and take action on tasks associated with the progression of the project.
FY 2020 Budget Public Input
The city will hold a community conversation on March 28 at 5 p.m. at the PGI Civic Association to garner input into next fiscal year’s budget priorities. The public is welcome to attend and provide their thoughts and suggestions for services, capital investment and neighborhood improvements. Staff will summarize input received for the City Council consideration during the process to develop a FY 2020 financial plan.
Citywide Master Plan Results of Charrettes
Dover Kohl & Partners Charrette Week events had outstanding participation from the community. Over 1,000 people have had their thoughts and opinions heard regarding the future of Punta Gorda during the Kick-off Sessions, Open Design Studios, Focus Group Sessions, website comments and the Work In Progress Presentation.
The five big ideas that were identified by participants are: Make downtown a vibrant and attractive place; celebrate Charlotte Harbor and welcome more boating; diversify housing types; fully embrace walking and biking; encourage strategic commercial development. Residents view Punta Gorda’s top strength as quality of place and sense of community. This was followed by Charlotte Harbor and boating. There was also a conceptual design showed for lighting the bridge that was very well received by the participants.
The presentations including results of the polling at the event are available for review at www.puntagordamasterplan.com. These meetings are just the beginning of the process of engagement for development of the Punta Gorda Citywide Master Plan. Future opportunities to be involved will be shared in the Weekly Highlights Report.
PGIslander canal clean-upThe annual PGIslander supported canal clean-up was a great success. The weather on March 9 was perfect and allowed 41 volunteers to spend several hours cleaning up the precious canal system. The volunteers worked from kayaks, small dinghies and run-abouts. There were 17 boats and one kayak that participated and once again provided 100 percent coverage of the canal system.
Members of the PGIslanders were joined by the Giardina family from the Newcomers Club. Several grandchildren also joined in the clean-up. A few boats also took on the clean-up of two zones to provide assure a full clean-up of the canals. Many neighbors came out to assist the volunteers with hauling debris to the curb and provided cold beverages.
Volunteers gathered 26 bags of trash and debris. There was a large amount of plastic bottles, Styrofoam cups, aerosol cans and plastic sheeting/bags. Additionally, a lot of coconuts, large palm fronds, several dead rabbits and a four-foot-long piling were removed and placed curb side for pick up by the city. All in all there appeared to be less large trash items than in 2018. The kayak volunteer bravely loaded his vessel with 15 large coconuts and one bag of trash.
After the clean-up 32 people gathered at the PGICA pavilion for a nice lunch sponsored by the Civic Association. Regina Buckley and her staff planned the luncheon and also prepared the ad for the commentator. Cathy Miller, public works canal maintenance supervisor, provided the trash bags.
Howard Kunik is the Punta Gorda city manager. His column appears Wednesdays. Readers may reach him at HKunik@ci.punta-gorda.fl.us.
