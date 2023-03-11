Walsh

The Department of Housing and Urban Development defines affordable housing as a dwelling a family or household can obtain-whether through rent, purchase or other means-that costs 30% or less of the household’s income.

Since household incomes vary widely, what is affordable to you may not be affordable to me. Essentially, affordability is subjective. However, for most people, the term “affordable housing” means housing built with a government subsidy for income qualified residents.


