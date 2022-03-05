Do we, as residents of Charlotte County, realize the prize that we have in the Peace River and Charlotte Harbor? Are we concerned about what we are permitting to happen with this extraordinary natural resource?
Arguably, there are only three harbors/inlets/estuaries in the state of Florida which most of the other U.S. states would love to possess. They are Tampa Bay, Charlotte Harbor and the Calahoochie River inlet. Of these, only Charlotte Harbor has a significant expanse of shoreline that has not been developed, or should I say “not yet totally commercialized?”
There are at least three plans in discussion, none of which will enhance our precious waterfront. Punta Gorda has another condo project in the works for what little waterfront it has left. Condos, imagine that, just what the waterfronts of Florida need more of. How can we even consider a beach and a public park?
Across the harbor another restaurant is being considered where a wild and somewhat wooded day camp existed. We can’t have that! Wild and wooded? It must be replaced by a two-story restaurant and a parking lot! Leaving it natural and converting it into a public park would be a catastrophe, at least in some minds. The issue is not the restaurant, but its location. Free enterprise and commercial ventures are invaluable to our economy as long as there is a reasonable balance between public and private ventures.
Here’s another winner of a proposal – a parking lot to serve local customers attending the restaurants in the Sunseeker resort. Rather than discussing expanding Live Oak Park, the conversation is deteriorating into parking lots.
Some really serious thought has to be given to what the north side of the river and harbor should look like for present and future generations. The current piecemeal approach is slowly causing the waterfront to look like a mess. Picture a waterfront version of what Tamiami Trail’s hodgepodge of strip malls looks like through Port Charlotte. Unless we stop rezoning the shoreline to meet every whim, that’s what it will become.
Chicago protected its lakefront by building an underground parking lot in Grant Park. This lot is built below lake level on land reclaimed from Lake Michigan. Is this a solution for us? It shouldn’t be discounted out of hand without serious research.
It is apparent that whatever is done with the waterfront, the residential areas around Live Oak Park will be diminished and replaced by other developments. The question that remains is what will these other developments be — public park, parking lots, or whatever? Remember, a developer’s primary motivation is to make money for the owner, and if the project enhances the area, it is a fringe benefit, not the primary objective.
Charlotte Harbor is one of the few places on earth where sawfish breed. Whether shorefront development will affect this precious species, only time will tell, but it is something to be touted and treasured for everyone.
Do we care what happens to our waterfronts? Do you care? If you do, make sure your preferences and complaints are heard by the city and the county. If you don’t, the river and the harbor will just turn into another mishmash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.