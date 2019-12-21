One of the greatest blessings of my profession is the opportunity to spend many of my days visiting the classrooms of Charlotte County Public Schools and witnessing first-hand the amazing work of our school leaders, teachers and support staff.
However, time and time again our students steal my attention, and I find myself captivated by their skills, talents, and accomplishments.
A few weeks ago while touring a third-grade classroom, I had the pleasure of meeting a remarkable student intent on meeting her teacher’s expectations. The lesson’s activity required the student to share her favorite story by describing the parts of the story she liked the most.
Filled with anticipation while waiting for her turn to report out to her teacher and classmates, the student grew impatient and instead turned to me. With the expertise and wisdom of a great storyteller, she illustrated in wonderful detail exactly what it was that made this particular story her favorite. “It has a happy ending,” she concluded, “and that’s what I like the most!”
Though brief, my encounter with this bright and determined young lady will not soon be forgotten. She reminded me that great stories, especially those that we coin our “favorites,” are impactful not just because of their unexpected twists and turns in plot development, but rather due to the fate that unravels before us of the characters of whom we identify.
Planned well before they are written, great stories start at the end instead of the beginning. Written with the intention of rewinding the clock and reversing the gears, they build on the vision of positive outcomes, and they are composed with purpose, stamina, and heart. In that same spirit and fashion, Charlotte County Public Schools is entering the year 2020 with a review, a revision, and a rebirth of intended outcomes, captured as such by way of the 2019-2023 District Strategic Plan.
The Charlotte County Public Schools’ District Strategic Plan is a four-year comprehensive action plan written with the intention of propelling our school district to a grade of “A.” It establishes a solid foundation for preparing and producing college and career ready graduates who will serve their community and work to improve the quality of life for all who reside in Charlotte County.
At the core of strategic planning is the awareness that strategy is not a starting point; it is a process and a collaborative one at that. The District Strategic Plan is a culmination of the efforts of many.
Beginning with classroom teachers and paraprofessionals working with our students each day and extending to the superintendent and school board members driving the mission for Charlotte County public schools, it is built from and therefore aligned to Schoolwide Improvement Plans; it encompasses the goals and strategies of all schools and the values and vision of Charlotte County.
Furthermore, effective strategic plans are not written in stone. The District Strategic Plan has evolved over time. It has become an even stronger vehicle for success oriented goal setting through its adaptation to new challenges and to new opportunities, even as it remains true to its core principles, or Pillars of Success: Stakeholder Partnerships, Standards-Aligned Instruction, Results-Focused Professional Learning, and College and Career Ready Graduates.
Strategic actions provide the energy behind this momentum by ensuring high levels of learning in both literacy and mathematics, increasing and strengthening college and career pathways for all students, enhancing collaborative processes to ensure the learning needs of all students are met, and restoring the achievement of all student subgroups while minimizing, and soon thereafter, eliminating achievement gaps.
I once read strategic planning “requires a ‘take that hill’ clarity while tactics require Fitbit ‘10,000 steps a day’ focus.” An urgency exists to immerse students in pathways of learning that honor their dreams, potential, and needs. The students of Charlotte County Public Schools are planning their lives around the supports we provide, the education we deliver, and the promises we make.
Sadly, many do have barriers to overcome to succeed in school, so we must ensure that what we control, through the decisions we make, remain centered on providing a quality education.
We all share in this responsibility, and we must all strategically plan an active pursuit that all students have the resources they need and deserve to succeed. Hoping for successful outcomes is not strategy.
On behalf of that inspiring third-grader who shared her favorite story with me, let us continue to turn the page towards our students’ “happy ending” in this great story of Charlotte County Public Schools.
Note: The District Strategic Plan is at www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
Cheryl LaPorta Edwards, Ed.S. is the assistant superintendent for learning with Charlotte County Public Schools.
