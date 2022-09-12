Murtha

President Biden’s strategy, and that of the Democrats, is to shift the focus of the midterm campaign away from their failures and back to their anti-Trump theme. Lacking a successful record that good incumbents lean on to get re-elected, they have reverted to Trump-bashing.

Since Mr. Trump isn’t on the ballot, they have supported financially in Republican primaries those candidates that are most ultra MAGA, while attacking MAGA Republicans. This is adivisive strategy and Biden, the divider-in-chief, who promised to unite us, gave the keynote for it the other night, sadly in Philadelphia, the cradle of our liberty and union.

Gene Murtha, chairman is Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee, member Florida Republican State Executive Committee, member of the 17th Congressional District Republican Caucus.

