President Biden’s strategy, and that of the Democrats, is to shift the focus of the midterm campaign away from their failures and back to their anti-Trump theme. Lacking a successful record that good incumbents lean on to get re-elected, they have reverted to Trump-bashing.
Since Mr. Trump isn’t on the ballot, they have supported financially in Republican primaries those candidates that are most ultra MAGA, while attacking MAGA Republicans. This is adivisive strategy and Biden, the divider-in-chief, who promised to unite us, gave the keynote for it the other night, sadly in Philadelphia, the cradle of our liberty and union.
Hoping to pull independents and anti-Trump Republicans to his side, the President of the United States smeared former President Trump supporters, at least 40% of Americans according to recent polls, as “semi-fascist.” What must our enemies be thinking? Is this the face of America?
Certainly political campaigns can be contentious, but when an American president has sunk so low to outrageously attack, not an opposing candidate, but a large segment of the American people, we’ve sunk to our lowest nadir. This is not America — the beacon of light and hope. Biden’s America is a dark, scary place.
From day one of his administration with the canceling of the Keystone pipeline and the declaring of open war on our energy industry, Biden has made America worse. More recently, he brings us closer to a communist-style regime with the planned hiring of 87,000 more IRS agents. At the same time, he and the Democrats are pushing an outrageous amount of money into programs we can’t afford that will only continue to fan inflation.
Learning from recent polls that Biden is losing the youth vote, his administration shamefully used the Hero’s Act to authorize the sweeping forgiveness of student loans. This action will cost the American taxpayers nearly $350 billion and the majority benefitting is in the top 60% in income, according to the Wharton School of Business.
As a student of history I have struggled to find an example of any leader in world history that has destroyed their country in such record time as Joe Biden. Maybe Nero is a close comparison.
To add to Biden’s attack on Republicans, we now have Charlie Crist, the Democratic candidate for Florida governor, saying that it was a wonderful speech that Biden gave, and only last month after winning the Democratic nomination, he told Ron DeSantis supporters “I don’t want your vote.” As these divisive politicians have shown Biden has been disastrous for America and a do-over Charlie Crist would be disastrous for Florida.
Gene Murtha, chairman is Charlotte County Republican Executive Committee, member Florida Republican State Executive Committee, member of the 17th Congressional District Republican Caucus.
