As a physician, member of the medical community for over 25 years, and president of the medical staff at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, I am extremely concerned that people in our community are not practicing strict physical distancing.
My personal observations are that there are too many cars on the road, and too many personal, physical contacts. I also believe that social distancing is a misnomer at this time of crisis. We can still interact by phone, by electronic communications, FaceTime, and Skype. Check on your less-able-bodied neighbors to make sure they are safe and their needs are being met. The last thing we should be is less social.
The main issue of concern is our citizens are not taking the threat of COVID-19 seriously and ignoring the opportunity and their duty to shelter in place. This has been the recommendation of the White House, the Centers for Disease Control, all epidemiological experts, and now our governor. They are uniformly convinced that the way to limit the spread of this virus is to limit all physical interactions within a given population. Thankfully, our statewide meetings are now being done through electronic means. This has allowed government to remain open and this flexibility has allowed for business to continue to be conducted without a great deal of disruption.
We are at a pivotal moment in our history here in Charlotte County, and the State of Florida. We have an opportunity to limit the spread of this virus to such an extent that it will not overwhelm our local healthcare systems. There are some harsh realities with which we must deal, the biggest of which is that our ability to test for COVID-19 remains extremely limited. Turnaround time for the testing has and continues to be less than optimal, which has led to unacceptable delays in diagnosis.
Until all of those that need to be tested can be tested, we have no other defense than to be extremely strict in our policy toward physical interactions. If we do not act now and have everyone limit their physical contacts and exposure, I remain extremely concerned that we will not have enough personal protective equipment (PPE), nor ICU bed space, nor ventilators, nor personnel to care for what could be a tidal wave of patients at our local hospitals.
On a positive, proactive note, we have instituted strict policies at the local hospitals. The are no visitors allowed, and all personnel including physicians, nurses, other healthcare workers, staff and patients are all screeened with in-depth questionnaires and temperature testing, before being admitted into the facilities. Likewise, all of our fire and EMS public safety crews are screened twice a day to insure the public is safe.
My personal recommendations, as well as those of my professional medical colleagues, involve limiting trips out of the home to no more than once a week, and only for absolute necessities. This needs to be followed for the health, welfare, and safety of our citizens. People may want to consume a particular item on a particular day. Unfortunately, this is not realistic if we are going to provide the best chances for making it through and surviving this pandemic. Be part of the narrative where you can tell your grandchildren that you made a difference, when you were being counted on to step up and sacrifice for the greater good. Plan ahead, do the right thing, stay home, and be part of the solution.
Christopher G. Constance, MD, FACS, president, Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Staff, past president, Charlotte County Medical Society (2012 and 2017), vice chairman, Charlotte County Commission.
