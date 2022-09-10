Truly effective law enforcement in the 21st century is based on strong ties between communities and their police departments. Community policing begins with tapping our most precious resource – our youth.
The youth in our community come from all stations in life. Some have very strong support structures, and others need help to direct themselves down a positive path. A program adopted by the Punta Gorda Police Department in 1995, dubbed Do the Right Thing, is working to instill and reinforce positive attitudes and self-esteem in local youth by publicly recognizing them for their achievements, whether their accomplishments involve academics, athletics, community service, conservation, or any other effort where a child is trying their best to “do the right thing.”
Every month, five local Charlotte County children are selected from a pool of nominees for their outstanding efforts. All five students receive trophies, certificates, gifts from local businesses, a certificate of recognition from the chief of police, a key to the city of Punta Gorda, and a Do the Right Thing T-shirt. The children may attend any school or be home-schooled in Charlotte County.
Do the Right Thing was started by the Miami Police Department and is now enjoying complete success with programs all over the United States, England, and Germany. The Do the Right Thing program has earned accolades from numerous organizations. The program has touched thousands of students’ lives, potentially reaching thousands more in the coming years.
Our local “Do the Right Thing” is funded solely through donations from corporate sponsors and community members. Corporate sponsors (and we hope you will become one) and donations from local businesses are used to fund the program. All contributions to the “Do the Right Thing” program, both monetary and in-kind, are tax deductible and greatly appreciated.
Principals, teachers, parents, business leaders, and community members are encouraged to nominate children for the Do the Right Thing award. Nominations may be submitted through the city of Punta Gorda website or by filling out the form at tinyurl.com/26yrua66. For additional information on the program or to become a corporate sponsor, please contact the executive director, Lieutenant Justin Davoult, at 941-575-5525 or jdavoult@pgorda.us.
Every day students in our community are making a difference in the lives of others. Do the Right Thing of Charlotte County recognizes students throughout Charlotte County for exceptional acts of community service, kindness, and heroism. We invite community members to attend the Do the Right Thing ceremonies as well. They are held at the Military Heritage Museum at 3:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of the month from September until May. Attending the ceremony is an excellent opportunity to show the youth in our community that they are surrounded by a network of people that value them and want to celebrate their contributions to the community. Positive attention tends to foster the positive growth of our children.
