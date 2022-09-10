Truly effective law enforcement in the 21st century is based on strong ties between communities and their police departments. Community policing begins with tapping our most precious resource – our youth.

The youth in our community come from all stations in life. Some have very strong support structures, and others need help to direct themselves down a positive path. A program adopted by the Punta Gorda Police Department in 1995, dubbed Do the Right Thing, is working to instill and reinforce positive attitudes and self-esteem in local youth by publicly recognizing them for their achievements, whether their accomplishments involve academics, athletics, community service, conservation, or any other effort where a child is trying their best to “do the right thing.”

Readers may reach City Manager Greg Murray at citymgr@cityofpuntagordafl.com or by calling the main office line of 941-575-3302.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments